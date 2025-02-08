Temptation Island: Spain cheating scandal goes viral, “Montoya Por Favor” memes explained

A clip from a recent episode of Temptation Island: Spain has been going viral on social media since the episode aired on February 5, 2025. It showed a contestant, José Carlos Montoya being forced to watch as his girlfriend, Anita Williams, gets intimate with another single male contestant.

The segment began with host Sandra Barneda bringing José in to witness the scene in real time. José was overcome with emotion as he struggled to watch and broke down before he sprinted back to the girl's villa to confront Anita.

As he attempted to intervene, Sandra tried to stop him, pleading, “Montoya por favor,” which translated to “Montoya, please” in English. The phrase has since become a meme with many sharing the clip and reacting to the events that took place on the episode.

“Montoya Por Favor,” the host kept saying to the contestant.

Despite Sandra's efforts to stop the contestant, José ran out, shouting Anita's name, lamenting that she had destroyed him. His outburst caught Anita's attention, prompting her to rush out of her room to confront him.

In response, she fired back, reminding José that he had started it—referencing an earlier moment in the show when he received a lap dance from another female contestant.

Temptation Island: Spain's “Montoya Por Favor” segment explained

The viral "Montoya Por Favor" segment featuring couple José Carlos Montoya and Anita Williams came from the Spanish version of Temptation Island, titled La Isla de las Tentaciones.

The clip went viral across social media platforms as people shared their opinions on Anita getting intimate with another man while her partner was forced to watch. Netizens also reacted to the host asking José to please stop as he got angrier and ran to confront his girlfriend.

According to the Temptation Island: Spain couple's official description, the two have been dating for a year after they met on the reality show, Love at First Sight. In the beginning, they weren't interested in each other but fell in love with each other in the end.

After leaving Love at First Sight, José and Anita decided to enter a long-distance relationship which sparked a lot of insecurities for both. Their differing personalities and outlooks on life also brought additional instability to their relationship.

José believes he is a traditional man while his girlfriend is more of a "wild spirit." They decided to go to Temptation Island: Spain to test their love and determine if they could build a future together and start a family.

On Temptation Island: Spain, the couple was separated and sent to different villas. Like all the other contestants, at the villas, they were introduced to a group of singles eager to test their loyalty.

In an earlier episode, José got involved with a single female contestant who performed a striptease and gave him a lap dance. This deeply upset Anita who decided to get revenge by getting intimate with another male contestant.

This led to the now-viral "Montoya, por favor," segment of the Temptation Island: Spain episode where José watched his girlfriend get intimate with another man. The clip enraged him and he speculated that Anita was doing it as revenge for what he had done earlier on the show.

The Temptation Island: Spain star stormed out, determined to confront his girlfriend, and ran across the beach to the villa where Anita was. At the villa, he yelled out her name and declared that she had "destroyed" him despite his loving her.

José's screams caught Anita's attention, prompting her to rush out and confront him, insisting that he started it. However, moments later, she ran up to him, embracing him tightly and confessing that she still wanted to be with him.

José was still deeply upset by his partner's actions and told her that he was done with her and no longer wanted to be with her.

Temptation Island: Spain, titled La Isla de las Tentaciones, airs on the Telecinco channel. However, the show is not available for US audiences to watch.

