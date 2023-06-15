Temptation Island season 4 couples: Where are they now?

Season 4 of Temptation Island premiered in 2022 on USA Network and featured four couples putting their love to the test. They were seen living with 24 single men and women and had to decide whether they would prioritize their relationships and leave together, or go their separate ways.

Temptation Island season 4 highlighted all the difficulties the couples faced and the changes they planned to make in their relationship in order to make it better. It also had some behind-the-scenes footage. In order to test their love, the following couples traveled to Hawaii:

Hania Stocker and Ash Lamiroult Luke Wechselberger and Iris Jardiel Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago

With all the parties and hookups in Temptation Island season 4's trailer, there were clearly plenty of intense moments where the couple's love was put to the test. This season was hosted by Mark Lewis Walberg with the four couples deciding whether or not to remain together.

Current status of the couples from Season 4 of Temptation Island

1) Hania Stocker and Ash Lamiroult

Hania Stocker and Ash Lamiroult were in a relationship for 18 months before entering the Temptation Island season 4. It was at that time that Ash was planning to shift for work, while Hania was seeking an open relationship.

As part of the show, Hania even confessed that he cheated on her. Toward the end, Ash pointed out all the things Hania had done to cause her pain during his time on the show. In the final episode, Hania even proposed to Ash, but it did not go as planned, leading to his rejection.

As for Hania, he is currently taking a low-key approach to social media while Ash is working hard on her gardening business and is living in New Mexico.

2) Luke Wechselberger and Iris Jardiel

The couple displayed a great deal of growth in their relationship during the course of Temptation Island season 4. Iris made it clear in the episode that Luke needs to work on himself and his decisions before they can take any serious steps toward a relationship. Throughout their time together, they worked on themselves, and in the end, Luke proposed to Iris.

Now that Iris has accepted the proposal, they are planning a wedding. Their social media accounts indicate that the couple is traveling across the globe.

3) Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares

Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares embarked on this test of love after being in a committed relationship for eight years. When they started, they thought they could overcome any problem they encountered, but it didn't work out that way. On Temptation Island season 4, Lascelles Lagares fell in love with Trace Winningham.

Trace and Lascelles Lagares left the show together, while Ashley was left alone.

Currently, Ashley is in a relationship, and she regularly shares pictures with her new partner. Lascelles Lagares is single and working hard to advance his modeling and acting career. Based on his social media account, he joined the FDNY as a firefighter in January 2022.

4) Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago

Before embarking on this journey, Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago had the perfect college love story. However, their love story didn't last long as they both decided to explore their journey with other single people on Temptation Island season 4. They connected with Marissa Rodriguez and Tommy Soltis.

During their reunion, however, things got quite extreme with Gillian accusing Edgar de Santiago of cheating and Edgar defending himself throughout. At present, he is hard at work, pursuing a career in acting, writing, and modeling. According to his social media handle, he appears to be single.

In the meantime, Lieberman is currently single and on a world tour.

Fans can catch all Temptation Island Season 4 episodes on Peacock and USA Network.

