"Gillian went from smirking to shock": Temptation Island fans slam Gillian Lieberman for being hypocritical

Episode 8 of Temptation Island season 4 aired tonight on USA Network. Fans saw couples try to handle the overwhelming emotions they were about to see their partners after seeing last week's video messages.

Fans slammed Gillian tonight for getting jealous and insecure about Edgar's newfound love interest, when she herself developed a strong bond with Tommy.

Tonight on the final bonfire, Gillian heard Edgar having a deep conversation with Marissa. She was overwhelmed with emotions and repeatedly kept on saying, "Oh my god!" Fans felt that she was not taking into account her own actions which made Edgar get pulled away from her.

#TemptationIsland Gillian went from smirking to shock

Temptation Island season 4 follows the previous format of bringing some couples on an island and making them live separately from each other. They are accompanied by many single members of the opposite gender in their beach home, where singles try to form bonds with the partners-in-relationship.

This season's contestants include Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago, Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker, Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger, and Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares.

Temptation Island fans think Gillian is being hypocritical

Tonight on Temptation Island, Gillian saw the video of Edgar getting intimate with someone else and was shocked to him in a such a condition. However, fans thought that she was being hypocritical as she was seen taking a shower with her love interest, Tommy, on the previous episode and was herself seen in awkward physical situation before on the season.

Here's what fans had to say,

Nadia @NadiaJo64713750 I can't stop laughing I actually laughed out loud watching Gillian go from a smirk to shock

What went down on tonight's episode of Temptation Island?

Last week on Temptation Island, fans finally saw Edgar move on from Gillian, who had already developed a strong bond with Tommy Soltis. He got intimate with Marissa in the episode.

The partners sent each other video messages describing their feelings, but Ash refused to send Hania a video since she felt that his message was rehersed and he did not understand her.

Ashley sent Lascelles a rather passive aggressive message describing how proud she was of the woman she was becoming. She also complained that she deserved better than she has been receiving in their relationship.

Hania and Ash

Tonight on Temptation Island, fans saw Hania crying over the fact that Ash didn't send him a video message. He talked to her photo and said,

"I love you, I can't wait to see you."

Ash complained about Hania's reheresed monologue video and said that not sending a video definitely affirmed her decision to stay away from him. Later, Ash went on a cute little star-gazing date with Tommy, where both of them shared their insecurities about their future outside of the island.

Later in the episode, Ash revealed her doubts regarding Hania and wondered if he was the only one who wouldn't leave her to Taylor, which built some serious tension between them. She and Taylor performed a spiritual cleansing ritual together. Ash wondered if Tommy was way too perfect for her.

Hania said that he has been a bad boyfriend, as he doesn't even know her favorite color. He confessed that he was hurt as Ash didn't send him a message.

Lascelles and Ashley

Lascelles told Trace that he wanted Ashley to stay in his life as a friend after the show ends. Meanwhile, Ashley told Blake that she was having doubts about her decisions regarding her relationship. Trace, later in the episode, said that she won't be compromising her age and wanted someone who treated her family with respect.

Trace told Lascelles that she loved him but had doubts about him still loving Ashley. Lascelles told her that he didn't want to disrespect Ashley.

Gillian and Edgar

Gillian told Tommy that she wanted to keep her promise ring, which was given by Edgar. Gillian was shocked to see Edgar's intimate video with Marissa.

Iris and Luke

Luke was seen hanging out with Juice on Temptation Island. Deac made a special drink for Iris. Iris said,

"I think Deac is really cute."

Deac told Iris that she deserved better than Luke. Iris said that she would only make her final decision after listening to Edgar on the final bonfire of Temptation Island. The boys threw the ladies a wild party with jello shots and performed a dance off which was won by Deac.

Bonfire

On the final bonfire before the finale of Temptation Island, Luke was surprised to see Iris talking about possibly leaving him after the show. Lascelles was a little surprised to see Ashley kiss another man but said that he was proud of the independent woman she was becoming.

Hania cried after seeing Ash kiss Taylor. He confessed that he loved her a lot and wanted to listen to her more. Edgar felt uncomfortable seeing Gillian get intimate with someone and said that he was losing a bit of love for her.

The girls went on their final bonfire of Temptation Island tonight, without their partners. Iris felt that Luke was not taking accountabilty of his actions but accepted that she needed to work a lot on herself. Ash revealed that she didn't feel bad for not sending a video to him.

She said,

"I know A am worth more than someone else's sidechick."

Ashley felt disrepected after seeing Lascelles saying, "I love you" to someone else.

Next episode of Temptation Island will air on May 11 at 10:00 PM ET on USA Network.

