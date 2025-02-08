"Stood no chance"— Love Island: All Stars fans blame production for Samie's elimination

Love Island: All Stars season 2 witnessed its latest elimination process as part of the recoupling ceremony that was featured in Friday's episode. Episode 26, which aired on February 7, saw two islanders get sent home, Danielle Sellers and Samie Elishi.

While Danielle had entered the villa last week, Samie was introduced to the cast earlier this week and initially had her eyes on Luca Bish. Samie's presence caused turbulence between Luca and Grace as the audience voted for them to be paired up together.

However, two episodes after the two got together, another recoupling ceremony took place during which, both Danielle and Samie were left without a partner and dumped from the villa. Fans online commented on Samie's exit from the show and believed the islander didn't stand a chance and blamed production. One person wrote on X:

Love Island: All Stars fans react to Samie's elimination (Image via X/@Mingoobies)

"The producers did Samie so dirty. She literally stood no chance they didn't even let her pick who she wanted to couple up with. OFCOM will be hearing of this."

"producers wasted her damn time, should’ve brought someone in for her," a fan commented.

"Production need to all be fired. Why bring Samie in so late what was the point," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 felt Samie deserved better:

"Actually heartbroken for Sammie. Her #LoveIslandAllStars journey only last 48 hours and that time was mostly dominated by Luca drama that was totally out of her control. She deserved better!!! I wish she was brought in earlier as an OG instead of Grace," a person wrote.

"Na the producers did Samie so dirty cos why have her in holding all that time just to bring her in so late and then dump her a few days later," a fan commented.

"The fact that Samie is a GENUINE bombshell & they had bloody Danielle in there for weeks & Samie was in holding for weeks is so f*cking odd. Samie should sue love island for wasting her time," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Muggy from the love island producers what was the point bringing Samie in for 3 days to make 2 single girls just to dump her? Came in at wrong time when everyone forcing for the final now anyway. Didn't exactly give her a chance did they?" a person wrote.

"Feel bad for Samie. Love Island did her dirty. Bringing her in when there are no single guys except the one she walked in with. And a 3 single girls to 1 single guy ratio is crazy. She never had a chance. She deserved to be brought in earlier," a fan commented.

"I was like her only chance"— Luca chimes in on Samie's elimination from Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 26, another recoupling ceremony saw two female islanders without a partner. The men had to pick their partners during the ceremony and while some stuck to their previous partners, others found someone knew.

Ronnie picked Harriet, Curtis picked Ekin-Su, Sammy chose Elma, and Omar stuck with Catherine. Chuggs, who was previously paired up with Danielle, chose Tina while Luca and Grace reunited. This left Danielle Sellers and Samie Elishi without a partner.

After the couples were revealed, Danielle received a text message that informed her of her and the other female islander's elimination. The Love Island: All Stars season 2 bombshells hugged the cast members and said their goodbyes.

As the two started to exit, Curtis reminded Luca it wasn't his fault that Samie was dumped from the Love Island: All Stars season 2 villa. He further assured the male islander he did what he had to do.

"It's hard because like, I was her only chance," Luca said.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 chimed in on Samie's elimination from the show and criticized the production for "wasting" the islander's time.

Tune in every Sunday to Friday on ITV, to watch new episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2.

