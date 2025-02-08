Where to follow José Carlos and Anita from Temptation Island: Spain? Meet the reality stars behind the viral “Montaya Por Favor” memes

Temptation Island: Spain contestants José Carlos Montoya and Anita Williams became internet sensations after a dramatic clip from the show went viral. The Spanish reality series, also known as La Isla de las Tentaciones, dropped the moment that has been used in various memes, including sports and other trending content.

Montoya and Anita are part of Temptation Island: Spain, where couples on the brink of breakup live in separate villas with singles, testing their relationships. The show's premise leads to some shocking connections, as Montoya runs after his partner, Anita, throughout the entire beach after seeing her in an intimate position with another contestant in the show through the TV screen.

Fans can keep up with José Carlos Montoya on Instagram at @jose_carlosmontoya, where he posts about his personal life and modeling shoots. He currently has 271,000 followers on his Instagram. Anita Williams can be followed at @_anitawilliams on Instagram, where she posts about her daily life and has 172,000 followers.

What happened in Temptation Island: Spain that led to the “Montaya Por Favor” moment?

José Carlos Montoya's emotional meltdown shocked viewers after he saw his girlfriend, Anita, getting cozy with another contestant on Temptation Island: Spain. Montoya had been watching a live video feed of Anita and the single guy, Manuel, together on the beach. He lost control, screaming, crying, and falling to his knees.

Then, he rushed to stop Anita, but Sandra Barneda, the host, intervened, trying to calm him down.

"Montaya Por Favor [Montoya, please]," said Sandra.

Montoya and Anita had been together for a year after meeting on another reality show. Their relationship had been rocky from the start on Temptation Island: Spain. Things took a turn for the worse when Anita saw Montoya getting a lap dance from another contestant, Gabriela. Anita got revenge by pursuing a connection with Manuel.

When Montoya ran after Anita, the show's crew and security stopped him, and he ended up crying on the beach. Anita later told the other contestants that Montoya was the first to cause problems in their relationship. Despite this, she forgave him and broke the show's rules by running to hug him. She told Sandra that she wanted to leave with Montoya, trying to escape from the village.

Sandra later explained to Anita that being apart from Montoya temporarily would be beneficial, even if it didn't seem that way at the time. Anita had been hurt by Montoya's actions, but she listened to the host's advice. The incident was part of Temptation Island: Spain's eighth season, which aired on Spanish channel Telecinco. However, the show is not currently available to stream outside of Spain.

The American version of Temptation Island first aired in 2001 on Fox and ran for three seasons. The show was later brought back in 2019 on USA, where it aired for five more seasons. Now, Netflix is reviving the reality show again, with its original host Mark L. Walberg. The new season will premiere on March 12.

Netflix teased the new season for the fans and advised them to "prepare for sunny skies and a high chance of infidelity, as four couples at a pivotal point in their relationships test their bond by living with a group of singles of the opposite s*x. Isolated from one another, the couples will decide whether to return to their lives together, chart a new path alone, or leave the island with a new lover."

Catch the new season of Temptation Island as it premieres on Netflix on March 12.

