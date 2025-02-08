Love is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar will provide viewers with a follow-up on the lives of the couples from Love is Blind: Sweden season 1. The special will be released on March 6, 2025.

Netflix dropped an official teaser for Love is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar on February 6, 2025, showcasing couples and their relationship dynamics highlighted by their decisions at the altar in season 1. For the unversed, the first installment premiered on January 12, 2024 and concluded with a reunion episode on January 28, 2024.

After the Altar special will see the contestants return after a year to talk about their experiences since the show ended. Out of the five engaged couples, four made it to the altar but only three pairs said yes to each other. The couples who tied the knot were Amanda and Sergio, Krisse-Ly and Rasmus, and Meira and Oskar.

As shown in the teaser, Emilia and Lucas did not leave the show married after Lucas struggled with his attraction towards Emilia. Meanwhile, Catja and Christopher broke their engagement after they fought over Catja's attraction to Christofer.

Major takeaways from the teaser for Love is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar

The teaser for Love is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar highlighted moments from the couple's journeys from season 1 as well as the drama that occurred during the reunion. The episodes will explore how the contestants—married and not married—have fared outside the pods. The special will provide fans with addressing lingering questions from the season and the developments in the couple's lives.

1) Amanda and Sergio's relationship

Despite the shaky start to their pod sessions, Amanda and Sergio came out of the pods engaged. Soon after, rumors started circulating about Sergio fathering a child in Barcelona, which he did not confirm or deny during the season.

While struggling to deal with this rumor, the couple decided to work things out and got married at the altar. Later on during the reunion, the couple revealed that Sergio had a child in Sweden, not Barcelona.

Sergio confessed that he did not know about his child before falling for and marrying Amanda, after which she confirmed her love for him at the reunion. She said she would've still married him even if she knew about his child.

During the reunion episode last year, Amanda and Sergio announced that they were expecting their first child in the coming months. The couple welcomed their son, Ralf, in May 2024, and stated that they planned to expand their family further.

In the teaser for Love is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar, fans can see Amanda and Sergio sharing about their experiences in the past year, with Sergio remarking:

"I would have never dared to hope that this experiment would result in this."

2) Emilia's experience after the altar

Another couple who experienced trouble after getting engaged was Emilia and Lucas. Their journey was marked by Lucas expressing doubts over feeling attracted to her. He admitted that he was "a bit scared about the whole situation."

During the season, the two did try to make some progress as they moved closer to their big day. At the altar, Emilia said yes after expressing her desire to build a future with him. However, Lucas did not feel the same and said no during the vows. According to him, his decision was based on his "gut feeling."

In Love is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar, viewers anticipate seeing Emilia talk about her experience after the show, as she said in the trailer:

"This year has been a whirlwind. So much has happened"

3) Christofer determined to move on from Catja

Christofer in season 1 (Image via Instagram/@christoferpocock)

Christofer and Catja got engaged after spending time in the pods. Trouble started brewing when Catja said that she had no physical attraction toward Christofer and expressed concerns over his choice of clothing and hairstyle. He tried to compensate and win over Catja during the season, but eventually after a fight, she removed the ring and the couple broke up.

During the reunion episode, Catja revealed that she moved on and was dating Adde Tzelidis, another contestant from her pod sessions.

In the Love is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar teaser, the couple tried to talk after their breakup, which ended in Christofer throwing his ring into the sea. Christofer expressed his desire to find love in the teaser, saying:

"I believe in love, I really do. I know it exists. That's why I was swept away by this experiment."

The teaser concluded with Krisse-Ly and Rasmus revealing that they had invited everyone to a crayfish party.

Love is Blind: Sweden: After the Altar will release on March 6, 2025, on Netflix.

