"Thanks for everything" — Love is Blind: Germany star Daniel walks away after Hanni says no at the altar

The finale episode of Love is Blind: Germany aired on January 17, 2025, bringing the season to a dramatic close. Among the final couples, Hanni and Daniel stood out as they navigated a relationship built on a connection in the pods but marked by challenges while living together. The couple made it to the altar, where they shared their vows.

However, when it came to their decision, Hanni declined to marry Daniel, explaining that she felt they had not spent enough time together to say yes confidently and hoped he would understand. Daniel responded,

“That’s fine. Thanks for everything,” he said, before walking away from the ceremony.

The moment marked the end of their journey in the experiment. The finale picked up from the cliffhanger in the previous episode of Love is Blind: Germany, where the couple stood at the aisle, preparing to make their decision about marriage.

Trending

What happened on the wedding day of Hanni and Daniel in Love is Blind: Germany?

The finale opened with Hanni and Daniel preparing for their wedding. Hanni, accompanied by her friend Zinni, admitted in a confessional that she felt “overwhelmed and nervous,” adding, “I’m still so undecided.” On the other hand, Daniel described his mixed emotions but remained optimistic, saying he trusted himself and Hanni.

At the altar, the couple exchanged their vows. Hanni spoke about the meaning of love and praised Daniel for his unwavering support and care, calling him her soulmate and best friend. Daniel reciprocated his feeling, saying,

“When I look at you, it feels like I’ve known you forever,” and praised her values and principles.

When the officiant asked for their decisions, Hanni hesitated and ultimately said no, explaining,

“I feel like we haven’t got enough time. It hasn’t been enough time to properly say a yes. And I hope you understand.”

Daniel paused briefly before expressing his gratitude and walking away with tears in his eyes.

The challenges leading up to the wedding of Hanni and Daniel

In episode 8 of Love is Blind: Germany, Hanni, and Daniel faced growing tension as they prepared for their wedding. During a conversation about the ceremony, Hanni shared her doubts about marriage, saying,

“I wanted to say it was the best feeling, but it wasn’t.”

She also opened up about her parents’ separation, calling it "the worst thing" and explained how it had influenced her hesitation about making a wedding commitment.

"My parents had a beautiful marraige, and the fact that they separated, I just felt like, it was the worst thing that could ever happen."

Daniel listened and responded, “I feel lucky that my parents’ marriage is still intact,” and acknowledged her experience. Later, Hanni admitted,

“I’m just stressed out. And that’s not me—I’m not really myself right now.”

She decided to stay in a hotel for a few days to give herself time to reflect, further amplifying the uncertainty between them. When the couple reunited on their wedding day, Hanni expressed lingering doubts, while Daniel remained hopeful, saying,

“I trust us to figure this out.”

Despite their vows, the tension surrounding Hanni’s final decision lingered as they stood at the altar. Ultimately, her decision not to marry Daniel brought their journey in the experiment of Love is Blind: Germany to a conclusion.

Fans can watch the finale episode of Love is Blind: Germany, currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback