Shark Tank season 16 episode 11 recap: Robert Herjavec returns while FlaminGo Chargers impress the judges

Shark Tank season 16 released episode 11 on ABC on February 7, 2025. In the latest episode, four new businesses were featured, FlaminGo Chargers, Lectec, Joyebells, and Bumpeez.

FlaminGo Chargers impressed the judges with not only its product but the pitch as well with many sharks claiming it to be one of the most entertaining in the show's history. While Lectec and Bumpeez were both able to make a deal with the sharks, Joyebells founder went home empty-handed.

The main sharks on the show include Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Barbara Corcoran. In the recent episode, Robert Herjavec, the Croatian-Canadian businessman and founder of BRAK Systems, returned as a guest shark.

What happened in Shark Tank season 16 episode 11?

The Shark Tank episode kicked off with FlaminGo Chargers's founder Smith Alan Baggett coming out to promote his product. FlaminGo was introduced as a pre-charged phone charger and consisted of a three-in-one tip that could charge other products like cellphones, earbuds, and speakers. Smith Alan asked $100,000 for a 20% share.

After impressing the Shark Tank judges with his voice and presentation skills, Smith Alan revealed that it took $3.65 for him to make the product while he sold them for around $12.99-$19.99 retail. In the end, he made a deal with Barbara who offered $100,000 for a 25% stake in the company, but came to to 22% after further negotiations.

"I'd like 25% for $100,000. Honestly, I'd do it for 20%, but I'm supposed to act like a shark," quipped Barbara.

The segment changed to a Shark Tank update as the fans of the reality show got to see how Dude Wipes, who pitched nine years ago, was doing now. They employed over 200 people and were present in over 40,000 retailers across America.

Switching back to the current season's entreprenuers, Jared Ebersole and Luke St. Amand arrived with their product, Lectec, which focused on kids' learning. They asked for $100,000 for 10% equity in the company.

Lectec provided self-assembled electric skateboard, scooter, and bike kits. The sales of the company so far were $146,000. Robert stated that he enjoyed their product and offered $100,000 for a 25% stake. Kevin soon chimed in and said he was more interested in taking royalty. After further negotiations, Robert came down to $100,000 for a 15% stake and they made a deal.

Third to enter the Shark Tank stage was Joye B. Moore, founder of Joyebells. With the pie recipes that were passed down to her by her family, she was hoping for $600,000 for 10% equity in her company. She revealed that Joyebells won the best pie in the nation award in 2023 by the American Pie Council. All the sharks ultimately backed out of the deal after realizing that there would be minimal profit margin.

The final product to come on Shark Tank was Bumpeez with its founders Michael Bergida and Israel Schaya seeking $100,000 for a 10% equity of the company. Bumpeez was a patented at-home bumper car, an idea the founders thought about as their kids were too short to hop on some of the rides in the amusement park. Kevin O'Leary offered $100,000 for 30%.

This was followed by Robert who offered $100,000 for 25% and Barabara offered the same for 10%. After insisting on other sharks to join in, the founders of Bumpeez asked Rober and Barabara to team up. They offered a $5 royalty on the first 50,000 units they sold with them, along with $100,000 for 15% equity in the company, to which all parties agreed.

New Shark Tank episodes get released on ABC on Fridays at 8 pm ET.

