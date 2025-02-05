"Seize the moment"- Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec on starting now regardless of age

Robert Herjavec, a well-known entrepreneur and investor on Shark Tank, has emphasized the importance of taking action regardless of age. In a recent Instagram video, he stated:

"You know, you are never too young, you're never too old, you just got to do it. Seize the moment right now."

Herjavec’s journey, from starting his first business in his twenties to reaching new milestones in his sixties, reinforces his belief that success has nothing to do with age. His approach suggests that waiting for the perfect time can be a disadvantage, and instead, individuals should act when opportunities arise.

Achievements at different stages of life

Herjavec has shared various milestones in his life to illustrate his point. He mentioned:

"I was 26 years old when I sold my first company for $300,000. I was 36 when I sold my next company for $30 something million."

The Shark Tank investor stressed that these experiences indicate that taking action early can lead to significant success over time. Beyond business, Herjavec has also emphasized personal growth. He stated:

"I ran my first marathon at 45. I had twins at 56. I wrote my first book at 50."

His perspective on health aligns with this mindset as well. He shared:

"I got my body fat down below 15% at 62. I'm in better shape now than when I was 30."

Business and career growth

Herjavec's professional journey began with various jobs before launching a successful business. According to his Shark Tank profile, he started in Canada after his family emigrated from Communist Yugoslavia with very little. His experience ranges from delivering newspapers and waiting tables to establishing a billion-dollar global company.

In 2003, he established Herjavec Group with a minimum number of employees and led the company to grow rapidly. Today, it is Cyderes, a global cybersecurity company that has set up its centers in several countries like Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and India focusing on managed security with secure centers.

His involvement in cybersecurity goes beyond his business. He has been an advisor to the government of Canada on cybersecurity and has attended the White House summit on cybersecurity, among other memberships in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Task Force for Cybersecurity.

Motivation and public speaking

As stated in his Shark Tank profile, Herjavec frequently shares his experiences through public speaking. He has addressed various audiences, discussing motivation and business success. His speaking engagements have included corporate events and conferences, where he provides insights on entrepreneurship and perseverance.

His books have also contributed to his motivational efforts. His publications focus on business strategies and personal development, aligning with his message of seizing opportunities. Several of his books have appeared on bestsellers' lists, gaining recognition in the business community.

Beyond business and speaking engagements, he remains involved in charitable efforts. He supports various organizations, including the Humane Society, the American Cancer Society, PLAY – Physical Lifestyles for Autistic Youth, and Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

