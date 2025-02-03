"See all people as equals" — Shark Tank investor Daniel Lubetzky revisits a childhood lesson in kindness

Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND Snacks and a Shark Tank investor, revisited an essential childhood lesson in a recent Instagram post on January 30, 2025. He emphasized the value of seeing people as equals and treating everyone with kindness.

In his post, Lubetzky reflected on how, from a young age, he learned to treat those different from him with respect, a lesson deeply rooted in his family’s history. The Shark Tank investor stated:

"As the son of a Holocaust survivor, I learned at an early age to see all people as equals and treat those different than me with kindness."

Shark Tank investor Daniel Lubetzky's lifelong commitment to kindness and equality

The cafeteria moment: A personal story of inclusion

Lubetzky's story from his high school days provides insight into the development of his worldview. In his post, he recalls a time when he chose not to identify with any single social group.

"I sat with a different group every day— from the 'jocks' to the 'New Age punks,'" the Shark Tank investor shared.

This decision was motivated by his desire to foster connections and reject societal divisions. His actions in the cafeteria were rooted in the idea of seeing everyone as equals, regardless of their background or social status.

Lubetzky’s experiences in school were contrasted with the behavior of others who seemed to form strict group identities. He recalls that one day a peer took him aside and told him:

"Daniel, you have to define yourself. You can't be all of these things. You have to choose one."

Despite this advice, Lubetzky resisted conformity, continuing to engage with diverse groups and treating each person he met with the same respect. This early commitment to kindness and equality would influence his later work and the values behind KIND Snacks.

Kindness and its impact: A lifelong mission

Lubetzky’s approach to kindness was not only shaped by his personal experiences but also by the lessons he learned from his family. He recalled that acts of kindness from strangers helped save his father’s life during the Holocaust. In his Instagram post, he underscored this point, writing:

“For 'acts of kindness' from strangers saved my father's life."

Later in life, as he founded KIND Snacks, Lubetzky sought to instill these values in the company's mission. The company’s slogan:

"Do the kind thing for your body, your taste buds, & your world," highlights the core principle that guided his business decisions.

Through KIND Snacks, Lubetzky aimed to inspire people to make choices that promote kindness not just toward others, but also toward themselves and the planet. The Shark Tank investor emphasized:

“We wanted to help open minds to the power of kindness."

Facing global challenges: The need for unity and kindness

Lubetzky’s message extends beyond personal experiences and business endeavors. In his recent post, he connected the lesson of kindness to the urgent challenges humanity could face in the coming decades.

He pointed out the growing strain on the planet due to climate change, resource scarcity, and geopolitical tensions. To address these issues, he argues that humanity must recognize its shared responsibility. The Shark Tank investor warned that the future will present enormous challenges, stating:

"Over the next couple of decades, humanity will encounter huge strains on our planet and our people: climate change, water and food scarcity, pandemics, nuclear proliferation, terrorism."

According to Lubetzky, these global crises will require collective action, and the only way to confront them successfully is through unity and cooperation. He concluded:

"The only way we can win against those challenges is to recognize that we have to fight on the same side, and be willing to sit with different groups at lunch."

