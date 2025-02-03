  • home icon
"The value that you provide" — Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec on leveraging time to get ahead

By Stephany Montero
Modified Feb 03, 2025 09:34 GMT
2014 American Music Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Businessman Robert Herjavec attends the 2014 American Music Award (Image via Getty)

Robert Herjavec, a prominent Shark Tank investor, recently highlighted that success is not determined by where one starts but by how one uses their time. Time, unlike privilege or talent, is the one resource that everyone has in equal measure.

He emphasized that leveraging time effectively can set individuals apart, regardless of their starting point. In a recent Instagram post on February 2, 2025, featuring a clip from one of his business talks, he noted:

"People complain about their education, people complain about their parents, but at the end of the day, what people really care about is the value that you provide."

About leveraging time, he said:

"Everybody in this room woke up with the same amount of time as the person sitting next to you."

Robert Herjavec is an entrepreneur, investor, and TV personality, whose net worth stands at $600 million as of October 2024, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Leveraging time for success: Insights from Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec

In his Instagram post, Herjavec stressed that leveraging time to create value is crucial, particularly for those starting with fewer advantages.

"The farther you are down the totem pole of privilege, the harder you gotta work," he explained.

The Shark Tank investor underscored that the path to success depends less on external factors and more on how individuals use their time. For Herjavec, time is a universal factor, and the difference between success and failure is the ability to optimize it.

"The reality is, if you wanna get ahead, you gotta make more out of the time than the person sitting next to you," he stated.

Integrating work and life for fulfillment

In an October 2024 Facebook post, Herjavec shared insights on blending work with personal life.

"It’s not about perfectly dividing time between work and life—it’s about integrating the two," he wrote.

Herjavec also pointed out that success isn’t measured by how much time is spent away from work.

"For me, success isn’t measured by how much time I spend away from work, but how well I can blend my passions, my business, and my family into one fulfilling life," he noted.

He added:

"It’s all about flow, not separation."

The Shark Tank investor stressed that when work feels natural and personal time revitalizes, the integration of both becomes an energizing cycle that drives further success.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
