"Way to get to truth" — Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec talks about the benefits of asking questions

In his Instagram post on January 26, 2025, Robert Herjavec, one of the notable entrepreneurs and investors on Shark Tank, emphasized that asking questions is a powerful tool for uncovering the truth. This approach, which he employs on Shark Tank, extends beyond business.

"I love to ask questions. The way to get to truth is with more questions," he shared.

He emphasized that it is more about digging deeper into ideas, identifying potential obstacles, and recognizing opportunities. Herjavec further emphasized that if one does not ask questions, then one might be stuck at the surface level. Through thoughtful inquiry, deeper insights can be discovered, which can guide the next steps in business or life.

The role of questions in business

Robert Herjavec's post on Instagram highlights his belief in the power of questions, not only in business but also in understanding the deeper layers of a situation.

"If you’re not asking questions, you’re staying stuck," he said.

Herjavec stressed the importance of being proactive in seeking out the truth by continuously questioning assumptions. He elaborated further on how this approach allows for uncovering what may not be immediately visible.

"When I’m on Shark Tank, I love diving into questions with entrepreneurs," he noted.

For Herjavec, the goal is not merely to hear pitches from entrepreneurs but to engage in conversations that reveal more about the challenges and opportunities that lie beneath the surface.

"It’s not just about their pitch—it’s about uncovering the real value, the challenges, and the opportunities hidden beneath the surface." he wrote.

The Socratic method

Herjavec's approach to questioning is rooted in the Socratic method, a technique that focuses on continuous inquiry to uncover deeper insights.

"Socrates, one of history’s greatest thinkers, taught through relentless questioning—a method now known as the Socratic method." he wrote.

This approach, which he references in his Instagram post, promotes the idea that truth is often hidden beneath the surface.

"His approach showed that truth and understanding emerge when we challenge assumptions and dig deeper," he wrote.

The application of this method in his business decisions demonstrates Herjavec's broader belief that innovation and success involve continuous learning and questioning. The Socratic method requires individuals to avoid making assumptions based on surface-level answers, and instead enter into a process of critical thinking. In Herjavec's own words:

"The lesson is simple. Whether you’re in business or life, don’t settle for surface-level answers."

By applying this mindset, Herjavec advocates digging deeper into challenges and opportunities, ultimately leading to a more informed and effective decision-making process.

Robert Herjavec’s business journey

Robert Herjavec's entrepreneurial journey is paved with determination and an unrelenting curiosity about discovering opportunities. He started this journey in an unassuming place when he cofounded Herjavec Group back in 2003 with a small team. However, in the years to come, this company would surge into becoming the leading cybersecurity group.

Herjavec's business philosophy mirrors the approach he takes on Shark Tank. His background in cybersecurity and extensive work in various international markets further underlines his ability to adapt to new challenges. In his Shark Tank bio, it is noted that:

"Herjavec is also an international Shark and Dragon having appeared on the Canadian version, 'Dragon's Den,' the Australian version, 'Shark Tank,' and the U.S. version all in the same year."

Through his ventures, Herjavec demonstrated that asking the right questions is central to growth and innovation. His company, Cyderes (formerly Herjavec Group), is recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies.

Shark Tank airs on ABC, on Fridays at 8 pm ET. Fans can also catch up with full episodes on Hulu.

