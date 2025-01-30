"Scrapes all your emails" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary on China's data security threats

Kevin O'Leary, an investor on Shark Tank, raised concerns about data security during a CNN interview posted on his Instagram on January 29, 2025. He claimed that certain apps developed in China collect user data. He suggested that these applications serve as tools for data gathering, linking them to a broader strategy involving multiple platforms. He noted,

"They've basically built a free app for you that you can download, and then it scrapes all your emails."

O’Leary's comment reflected the ongoing discussions about data security, economic competition, and technological regulation. His remarks about applications collecting user information contribute to a broader debate on national security and digital sovereignty. The concerns he raised align with existing discussions on the regulation of foreign-owned technology platforms.

Kevin O’Leary outlined how various applications have been used to collect data from users. He claimed,

"China has a pattern—TikTok, Lemon8, Mao’s Little Red Book—all Trojan horses for data collection."

He suggested that these platforms are not solely for entertainment or social networking but also serve as tools for gathering information. Additionally, O’Leary questioned the origin of DeepSeek AI, a Chinese artificial intelligence company. He remarked,

"Let's just take the premise that they built it with an old computer with $6 million. I call BS on that."

The Shark Tank investor asserted that the company likely acquired components through unauthorized means, claiming,

"What they did is they ripped off 50 or 60,000 chips from video in the black market somewhere."

These claims align with broader concerns about potential state involvement in technological advancements.

Economic competition and national security

O’Leary framed his argument within the context of economic and technological competition between the U.S. and China. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"If you don't think we're in an economic war with China, you would be wrong."

He emphasized that the issue is not limited to specific applications but is part of a larger competition in technological advancement between the U.S. and China. O’Leary also raised questions about reciprocity in digital platforms and data collection. He asked,

"Do you think, Aaron, they would allow us to create an app in China where the American servers sitting here, the Chinese downloaded and we scraped their emails?"

The Shark Tank investor then responded to his question, stating,

"There's not a chance in hell they would let us do that."

Concerns about alternative platforms

O’Leary suggested that the focus on TikTok has led to other applications being overlooked. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"While we're going through this debate over the next 68 days as the fate of TikTok, they've got Lemon8, which is owned by ByteDance. They've got another one called Mao's Little Red Book."

He described these applications as potential alternatives for data collection if TikTok faces restrictions. He also linked these concerns to a broader strategy, stating,

"I think you would do this if you want to have other lifeboats as you think your main TikTok is sinking."

The Shark Tank investor's remarks suggested that multiple platforms may be used to maintain access to user data, even if one is restricted.

