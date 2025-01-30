"There's an inevitability with AI" — Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec on how technology reshapes the future

Robert Herjavec, a prominent investor on Shark Tank, discussed the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), and its impact on the future of technology. In an Instagram post on January 30, 2025, he underscored the inevitability of AI reshaping industries, explaining that software will eventually outpace hardware in driving technological progress.

"There's an inevitability with AI that software or overrule hardware," he stated.

The Shark Tank investor highlighted the role of AI in enhancing efficiency and disrupting existing systems, emphasizing that the power of data will be central to shaping the future of technology.

The future of technology: AI's dominance over hardware according to Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec

The rise of AI and its impact on hardware

Herjavec reflected on his view that AI will eventually dominate the technological landscape. While hardware, such as powerful processors from companies like NVIDIA, has seen tremendous growth in recent years, Herjavec points out that software will ultimately surpass hardware in terms of influence and capabilities.

"The amount of value growth in hardware stocks, like NVIDIA in the last year has been astronomical," he said.

The rise of AI tools like DeepSeek has already demonstrated the ability of software to innovate faster and more efficiently than traditional hardware solutions. The last year has witnessed an impressive surge in hardware stocks, driven by the increased demand for processing power needed to support AI advancements.

However, the Shark Tank investor suggested that AI’s ability to perform tasks more efficiently, faster, and at a lower cost will make these hardware-centric solutions less dominant. He emphasized how AI’s efficiency will inevitably disrupt the hardware market.

"You can do it better, cheaper, faster, and efficiency always rules the day," he stated.

The role of data in AI’s future

According to Herjavec, AI’s potential lies in its data strategy. He called for the ability to make data more efficient and federated toward improving the performance of AI systems. He put it clearly, saying that in the future of AI applications, the way one handles data determines everything.

Herjavec also discussed the scalability of AI. He said that with decreasing costs associated with the implementation of AI, more individuals and businesses will be able to implement it into their operations.

"The smarter your AI strategy, the stronger your position in the future," he explained.

The Shark Tank investor’s focus on data strategy highlights the growing importance of data in shaping the future of AI. In his post, he stated,

"The more efficient you can make your data, the more federated, the better the AI is."

AI’s potential for global adoption

Herjavec also addressed the expanding reach of AI, noting that the increasing affordability of AI solutions will lead to greater adoption.

"The cheaper the cost to get into it, the more people that will use it," he said.

He emphasized that accessibility would lead to higher adoption, driving the rapid advance of AI applications in all directions.

The widespread implementation of AI is not just theoretical but inevitable, and is bound to occur as a result of its exponential growth. As the Shark Tank investor, he reflected on the belief that AI will become a part of people's daily lives, changing the way people work, communicate, and interact with technology.

"AI is definitely taking over the world," Herjavec stated.

He stressed that as AI systems become more advanced and affordable, their integration into various sectors will continue to accelerate, reshaping industries and driving innovation.

Catch all the exciting pitches and investment decisions on Shark Tank, airing Fridays at 8 pm ET on ABC. Full episodes can be streamed anytime on Hulu.

