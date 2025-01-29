"Attitude over experience" — Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran on the key trait she values in hiring

Barbara Corcoran, renowned investor on Shark Tank, shared her perspective on hiring where she emphasized the importance of a positive mindset and willingness to learn over past job experience when making hiring decisions.

In a January 29, 2025, Instagram post, she stated,

"I've hired thousands of people over the years and this is the number one thing I've learned. Always, always hire attitude over experience."

Barbara Corcoran's approach to hiring reflects her belief that attitude and communication skills are central to success. She also discussed in her previous Business Unusual podcast that her consistent focus on these traits over formal qualifications has shaped the way she evaluates candidates.

Trending

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran on why attitude is more important than experience when hiring

Attitude is paramount

According to Corcoran, the primary quality she looks for in potential hires is a winning attitude. In her Instagram video post, Corcoran highlighted that she does not consider a resume to be central to her decision-making process. The Shark Tank investor explained that resumes can sometimes hinder the proper assessment, writing,

"It gets in the way of sizing up the person in front of me."

Instead, Corcoran emphasized the significance of the individual's attitude and their eagerness to learn, noting,

"You have someone with the right attitude. You can teach them anything. Forget about the resume."

The Shark Tank investor further underscored that positivity is crucial, as it can influence the energy of the entire team. Negativity, on the other hand, can be contagious and detrimental to workplace morale.

Communication skills matter

In a January 28, 2020, interview on her Business Unusual podcast season 1, episode 78, Corcoran was asked by a caller whether he should finish his degree in computer science or leave college to learn independently. After conversing with the caller, Corcoran determined that while ambition and attitude were not an issue, the caller's communication skills required improvement.

Corcoran emphasized the importance of strong communication skills for success in any industry or role. She explained that poor communication can hinder workplace problem-solving and relationship-building, as it reflects one's thought process.

She stated,

"When I say communication style, it’s usually a replica of what’s going on in your head."

The Shark Tank investor also emphasized that fast-talking, for example, may signal a lack of clarity or focus. In a business setting, it is important to present ideas in a structured, concise way to avoid confusion or disorganization. Corcoran’s blunt advice to the caller was,

"I don’t think you’re going to get to where you want to go in life unless you become a much better communicator."

The role of a college degree

Corcoran also addressed the value of formal education. In the same Business Unusual podcast episode, she advised the caller to stay in college and complete his computer science degree. She acknowledged that, while self-learning is valuable, employers still place importance on a degree.

"I do think it's essential if you're gonna be successful in Computer Science. Any other company out there is gonna ask you for your college degree, you can't skip over that." she explained.

Corcoran also recommended that the caller take English courses to improve his communication abilities, further emphasizing the dual importance of both technical expertise and strong interpersonal skills.

"Slow down, articulate better, and communicate clearly." the Shark Tank investor noted.

This practical advice aligns with Corcoran's broader hiring philosophy. While experience can be beneficial, she stressed that individuals who demonstrate the right mindset, combined with a willingness to learn, are more likely to thrive and contribute positively to a company.

Catch Shark Tank Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, or stream full episodes anytime on Hulu to see the latest deals and investor insights!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback