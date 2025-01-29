"Businesswoman by chance" — Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner on her unexpected journey

Lori Greiner, widely recognized for her role as a Shark Tank investor and successful inventor, often highlights that her business journey was not a planned one. In a January 28, 2025, Instagram video post, she mentioned:

"Know what's funny is I became a business woman by chance. I really was an inventor and a creative and a creator and I was constantly coming up with ideas for things."

Greiner’s journey began with a passion for invention rather than an intent to enter the business world. The Shark Tank investor stressed that it was her creative ideas that eventually led her into the world of entrepreneurship, building a multi-million-dollar brand in the process.

From inventor to entrepreneur: Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner's journey to success

Early steps in inventing

Greiner’s transition from creator to businesswoman started when she developed an earring organizer, which would later become a major success. She explained in the Instagram video on January 28, 2025:

"One day I saw my other ideas out there on the market and they were a big success. They were on the New York Times bestseller list and I came up with my earring organizer and I said this time I’m going to do it."

This was the pivotal moment when she decided to move forward with turning her idea into a product. At this point, Greiner had no formal business background. She did not attend business school, but instead used her inventive spirit to drive the development and marketing of her product. She underscored:

"I was a creator and an inventor, made a product and then set about figuring out how do I make it, market it, sell it."

From creator to businesswoman

As Greiner began to sell her products, the demands of running a business became evident. She took on the challenge of learning about manufacturing, marketing, and sales on her own.

"It was hard work, and once you create something and it's successful, then all of a sudden you are in business and you are a business person," she explained.

Her drive and determination helped propel her forward as she built a diverse business that included not only home and kitchen products but also tech and travel solutions. Greiner’s products have become widely popular, with many people enjoying items such as jewelry and cosmetic organizers.

Despite her lack of formal training, Greiner quickly adapted to the business world. Her work ethic and ability to continuously innovate helped her build a successful career.

"I just kept going, going, going. I had the drive and the determination to make it happen and today I'm all of the above. I’m a business person, I’m a creator, I’m an inventor," she emphasized.

Business success and Shark Tank

Greiner’s ability to spot successful products and her instinct for what will succeed in retail have contributed to her reputation as one of the most successful entrepreneurs.

Her success rate with the products she backs is impressive, with a 90% success rate on new items launched. As her Shark Tank bio states her accomplishments come from her sharp instincts and strong business sense.

Through Shark Tank, Greiner has assisted many entrepreneurs to breathe life into their ideas and transform them into high-selling products. This ability to guide new entrepreneurs through the creation, marketing, and sales process is essentially part of her brand.

Many of the companies she invested in are now huge successes for example Scrub Daddy or Squatty Potty. Greiner's input in a business and her insight into the market have made her very popular among entrepreneurs.

Watch Shark Tank on ABC on Fridays at 8 PM ET, or stream full episodes on Hulu to stay up to date with the latest business ventures and investor decisions!

