"So much going on" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary on The Mido Ocean Star GMT

Kevin O’Leary, a notable entrepreneur and investor on Shark Tank, recently examined the Mido Ocean Star GMT in a video shared on his Instagram on January 30, 2025. While discussing the watch with a retailer, he stated,

“World-timer, there’s so much going on here. Mido, very interesting.”

The Mido Ocean Star GMT is a diver's tool with a retro vibe, offering a mix of world-time functionality and diver features. The discussion covered the watch’s various features, including its GMT functionality and decompression scale.

The Mido Ocean Star GMT: Complexity and functionality

In the Instagram video, O'Leary engaged in a conversation with a watch retailer, diving into the features of the Mido Ocean Star GMT. The watch is equipped with a 24-hour hand and an additional rotating bezel, allowing for world-time capabilities. This functionality is useful for travelers or those who need to keep track of time across different time zones. As the Shark Tank investor wrote,

"There is a lot going on in the dial."

The Mido Ocean Star GMT also features a decompression scale, originally intended for divers, though it may not be as practical in modern times.

Despite this, it remains a notable design element for the watch's targeted audience. According to the retailer,

“This is their OceanStar GMT... with the use of that additional hand for 24 hours, you can have some world-time functionality.”

The retailer emphasized that it combines both a diver's watch and world-time function in one, appealing to those who seek practicality and style.

Despite the complexity of the dial, the Shark Tank investor seems to appreciate the practicality of the timepiece. As he observed,

“It’s great to be able to do it practically, no one does.”

The Mido Ocean Star GMT is priced between $1,300 and $1,500, making it an affordable option for those seeking high-end functionality without a significant price tag.

A glimpse into Kevin O'Leary's watch collection

The Shark Tank investor’s watch collection is as diverse and sophisticated as his business ventures. Known for wearing luxury timepieces on Shark Tank, O'Leary often pairs his sharp suits with equally refined watches.

According to IFL Watches, his collection includes high-end models from Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe, each offering unique features and craftsmanship.

One notable piece in his collection is the Rolex Daytona ‘Panda’ 116500LN, a model in high demand since its introduction. It features a black ceramic bezel and a scratch-resistant Cerachrom material, which helps preserve its sleek appearance.

This particular watch, O'Leary's choice for many public appearances, is often seen as a symbol of timeless luxury. The market value of the watch is approximately $35,000, highlighting the investment aspect of his collection.

Another standout in O'Leary’s collection is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Piece Unique, which he showcased in a social media video. The watch features a skeleton dial with ruby hour markers and a ruby-set bezel, making it a one-of-a-kind piece.

According to IFL Watches, Audemars Piguet doesn't show how much its watches cost on its website. Similar ones start at about $100,000 and can cost up to $700,000. For instance, this piece highlights O'Leary's fondness for unusual, extraordinary possessions that draw one's attention.

There is also the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A, a luxury sports watch with a classic face. It comes in a blue dial and stainless steel, making it comfortable while being extremely luxurious.

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow 7968/300R is another stunning piece in the Shark Tank investor's collection, displaying all sorts of diamonds and sapphires.

Catch Shark Tank every Friday on ABC at 8 PM ET, and don’t miss out on the latest business pitches and deals! Viewers can also stream full episodes anytime on Hulu.

