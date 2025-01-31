"This is for me" — Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran revisits how she was invited to join the show

Barbara Corcoran, a prominent investor on Shark Tank, shared the story of how she was invited to join the groundbreaking show. In a recent Instagram video posted on January 31, 2025, Corcoran explained the pivotal moment when she first received a call about the opportunity.

Her reaction was a mix of disbelief and excitement.

"A call from a person who says, "Hey, we have a new show in Hollywood. It's called Shark Tank. Would you like to be part of it?"... Well, they explained it to me. Two seconds later, I said, "Yes, yes, this is for me"," she said.

However, what followed was a surprising twist that almost derailed her journey to the show.

Barbara Corcoran’s path to joining Shark Tank: A story of persistence and resilience

The unexpected setback

Corcoran’s initial excitement about the opportunity was met with an unexpected setback. A day before she was scheduled to fly to Hollywood, she received a call informing her that the producers had "changed their mind" and offered the spot to another woman.

"They’re giving the spot to another woman. Another woman. How could that be? I needed the spot. I had just sold my business. I was trying to make a name for myself in the media space," Corcoran explained.

This sudden change left Corcoran frustrated and confused. She underscored her belief that she was a perfect fit for the role due to her knowledge of real estate and business.

“I was a perfect person who knew about real estate. I knew about business. Why would they give it to another woman? I didn't get it.” she remarked.

The setback, though disappointing, did not deter her from pursuing the opportunity.

The letter to Mark Burnett

Determined to secure a place on Shark Tank, Corcoran took matters into her own hands. Rather than giving in to disappointment, she wrote an email to Mark Burnett, the show’s creator. In her message, she boldly expressed her disappointment while making a compelling case for why she was the right fit for the show.

“Dear Mark, I understand you've asked another girl to dance instead of me. Although I appreciate being reserved as a fallback, I’m much more accustomed to coming in first,” she began.

This marked the start of her persistence, as she made it clear that she was not one to accept rejection easily. Corcoran’s email outlined her resilience, mentioning past challenges she had overcome, such as overcoming difficulties in her education and business dealings.

"When Sister Stella Marie told me I’d always be stupid in third grade just because I couldn’t read, she was wrong. I can read today," she wrote.

She continued, explaining how she had risen to the top in a male-dominated industry.

"I decided the old boys network in New York City who controlled everything and wouldn’t let me in and locked me out, until I became the biggest competitor," she stated.

A successful outcome

Her determination paid off. Corcoran’s email reached Burnett, and she was soon invited to Hollywood for a tryout. The invitation proved that her persistence had worked. Reflecting on the result, Corcoran emphasized,

"I got invited out to compete for Shark Tank and I won that goddamn seat."

Her willingness to confront rejection head-on and her proactive approach to making her case ultimately earned her the spot on the show. In her Instagram video, Corcoran shared the significance of that moment.

"I have it (the email) framed. I keep it next to my desk," (she said)

The email she sent to Burnett, which played a crucial role in securing her place on Shark Tank, serves as a reminder of her persistence and commitment to overcoming challenges. She closed her story by recalling how she ended the letter.

“I booked my flight on the sixth and hoped to be on that plane,” she wrote.

The Shark Tank investor underscored that her perseverance led to her eventual success, and she has since become one of the show’s most iconic investors.

Tune in to Shark Tank on ABC, Fridays at 8 pm ET, for the latest entrepreneurial showdowns, and stream full episodes now on Hulu!

