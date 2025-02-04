"They should reboot" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary on the need for a democratic leadership overhaul

In a recent interview with Fox Business posted on his Instagram, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary addressed the state of the Democratic Party and highlighted the need for a leadership overhaul. When asked about a new poll showing that most voters do not believe the economy is important to Democrats, O'Leary responded with a strong assertion, stating,

"I felt from the election night, the actual, when it occurred, that the, it was a good thing that happened to the Democrats, in this sense, they should reboot."

O'Leary's statement emphasized his belief that the current leadership in the Democratic Party, including figures like Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and Hollywood elites, is no longer effective.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary advocates for new leadership and fresh ideas in the Democratic Party

O'Leary critiques the old guard of the Democratic Party

In his interview posted on Instagram on February 4, 2025, Kevin O'Leary pointed out that the Democratic Party's leadership is entrenched in the past, and this has led to a lack of trust from voters, even among the party’s supporters.

"They’re stuck with the old guard, with Pelosi, Obama, and Hollywood elites deciding their future," he said.

The Shark Tank investor underscored that the party's reliance on familiar figures has contributed to its failure to connect with voters, noting,

"It’s a disaster. Even their own voters don’t trust them anymore."

According to O'Leary, the dominance of the old guard, including well-known political figures and Hollywood celebrities, has created a disconnect between the party and the needs of everyday Americans.

He pointed out that leadership decisions, such as the selection of the Democratic candidate in the last election, have been influenced by these figures but were ultimately unsuccessful.

"That last candidate was a disaster. Everybody knows that," he said.

The Shark Tank investor referred to the party’s most recent presidential candidate, a position that O'Leary believes needs to be reconsidered moving forward.

A call for fresh supervision

O'Leary's call for a "reboot" of the Democratic Party involves embracing fresh administration that is not tied to the current political establishment.

"The new leadership in the Democratic Party is an unknown man or woman we've never heard of, probably," he explained.

The Shark Tank investor suggested that the party’s future success hinges on the emergence of new voices who can present innovative ideas and address the concerns of the electorate.

For O'Leary, the notion of a fresh start within the party is essential. He emphasized that the Democrats' current administration has taken the party off course, which has led to disillusionment among voters.

"They’ve gone so far off the tracks that nobody wants to vote for them, including Democrats that want to vote for them," he said.

This, according to O'Leary, underscores the urgent need for change to regain the trust of voters and restore the party’s relevance.

A return to fundamentals

In his interview, O'Leary also touched on the importance of returning to the basics of what it means to be a Democrat. He emphasized that the party’s values and policies must reflect the concerns of the people.

"At the end of the day, it’s reboot time. And they have to really look inward to say, what does it mean to be a Democrat?" he said.

O'Leary highlighted that the Democratic Party used to be seen as the party of the people, but that perception has shifted in recent years, particularly with the rise of Donald Trump and the policies he championed.

O'Leary noted that the success of the Trump administration in implementing policies that resonated with many Americans contributed to the perception that the Democratic Party had lost its way.

"It used to be the party of the people. Somehow, some way, Trump stole that from them," he said.

The Shark Tank investor suggested that the Democrats need to reassess their approach and focus on creating policies that are in tune with the needs of the American people, much like the approach taken by Trump and other figures in recent years.

Catch Kevin O'Leary on Shark Tank on Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC.

