"He's scraping out billions of dollars" — Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary on Elon Musk's government spending cuts

Kevin O'Leary, an investor on Shark Tank, recently shared his thoughts on Elon Musk’s approach to government spending cuts. On February 4, 2025, O'Leary shared a snippet of his interview with Fox News, where the anchor asked him:

“What do you make of Elon Musk going through Washington right now with a Hoover?”

In response, O'Leary expressed his support for Musk’s actions, saying:

“I'm okay with it. I think the American people are okay with it. He's going in there with a spatula and he's scraping out billions of dollars and people are okay with it.”

As O'Leary indicated, American citizens recognize the inefficiency of government spending and, therefore, there is a need for Musk's action.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary's take on Elon Musk's efforts to cut government spending

Government spending and public perception

In his interview, O'Leary highlighted the inefficiency that often accompanies government operations.

“Everybody knows that dirty little secret about government. It drips with fat.” O'Leary remarked.

O'Leary further shared that he found Musk's approach appealing because of the kind of streamlined government operation it represents. The Shark Tank investor explained that he initially expected more opposition to Musk’s actions.

“I thought he'd get a lot more pushback from Congress and he's not,” he said.

Musk’s approach to government and executional skills

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that Elon Musk's method of cutting government spending is not only effective but also demonstrates "executional skills."

"There's nobody like him," O'Leary stated.

The Shark Tank investor drew attention to Musk’s track record of success in various industries, suggesting that these same skills are being applied to government reform. Additionally, O'Leary expressed his belief that Musk’s work should be supported, despite the "controversy" surrounding him.

“Let him do his thing,” O'Leary said.

O'Leary implied that Musk's unique abilities make him well-suited for tackling the inefficiencies within government systems, and his leadership should be allowed to continue without interference.

Public support for Musk’s efforts

O'Leary noted that Musk’s efforts to cut government spending have been well-received by the public. The Shark Tank investor explained:

"After all, it's taxpayers' money. Why not do this?"

By framing the discussion around taxpayer contributions, O'Leary underscored the importance of accountability in government spending. Moreover, he pointed out that Musk's approach aligns with common financial practices that people use in their own lives.

“If you sit around your kitchen table, you got to have a budget every year. Why can't we apply the same kind of philosophy to government?” he said.

O'Leary further compared it to that of family budgets: a household must take appropriate decisions within its budget, while government entities must be put under corresponding checks.

