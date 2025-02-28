The Leopard season 1: Release date, cast, trailer and everything we know so far

Netflix is set to bring one of Italy’s most celebrated literary works to the screen with The Leopard season 1, a six-part historical drama based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s iconic novel Il Gattopardo. Set in 19th-century Sicily, the story follows the powerful Salina family during a time of political upheaval and social transformation, as Italy moves toward unification.

The novel, considered a masterpiece of Italian literature, was previously adapted into Luchino Visconti’s acclaimed 1963 film, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Now, The Leopard is being reimagined as a Netflix limited series, directed in part by Tom Shankland, known for his work on The Serpent and The Missing. The series aims to bring the grandeur, emotion, and complexity of the novel to a modern audience while staying true to its themes of tradition, power, and change.

The Leopard season 1 premieres on March 5, 2025, on Netflix, featuring a star-studded cast in a historical drama set in 19th-century Sicily.

What is the release date and who stars in The Leopard season 1?

The Leopard season 1 will premiere on Netflix on March 5, 2025. The series is expected to be released worldwide, offering audiences a visually stunning and emotionally compelling adaptation of one of Italy’s greatest novels.

The cast features a mix of established and rising Italian actors, including:

Kim Rossi Stuart (Senza pelle)

Benedetta Porcaroli (Immaculate)

Deva Cassel (The Beautiful Summer)

Saul Nanni (Brado)

Paolo Calabresi (Boris)

Francesco Colella (The Good Mothers)

Astrid Meloni (The Swarm)

Francesco Di Leva (The Children’s Train)

With a talented ensemble cast, the series is set to bring depth and authenticity to its characters, capturing the essence of aristocratic life in Sicily during a time of revolutionary change.

What is The Leopard season 1 about?

Set against the backdrop of Italy’s unification in the 1860s, The Leopard season 1 follows Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina, as he navigates the changing political landscape of Sicily. Once a powerful aristocrat, Don Fabrizio finds his family’s status and influence threatened as the country moves toward a new era.

Caught between tradition and progress, he is faced with a critical decision arranging a marriage between his ambitious nephew, Tancredi, and the beautiful and wealthy Angelica.

This union could secure his family’s legacy, but it comes at a cost: breaking the heart of his beloved daughter, Concetta. As the political world around him shifts, Don Fabrizio must come to terms with what must change in order for some things to remain the same a central theme of the novel.

The series explores themes of power, loyalty, and the inevitable passage of time, painting an intimate portrait of a noble family struggling to maintain its place in a world that is leaving them behind.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The story of the Prince of Salina and his family in nineteenth century Sicily that is undergoing a historic social upheaval."

More details The Leopard season 1 explored

The Leopard season 1 is directed by Tom Shankland, who has a personal connection to Sicily. Having spent time there with his family, Shankland brings a deep understanding of the novel’s themes of change and tradition.

Filming took place on location in Italy, capturing the grandeur of 19th-century Sicily. Key filming locations include:

Rome

Palermo

Syracuse

Catania

According to Eleanora Andreatta, Netflix’s VP of Italian Originals, the decision to film on location was made to showcase Sicily’s rich cultural heritage, which blends Greek, Arab, and Norman influences.

The series immerses viewers in extravagant Baroque palaces and sun-drenched landscapes, bringing an authentic and visually stunning representation of the period.

The adaptation stays true to the novel’s philosophical depth, exploring the conflict between aristocratic ideals and the rise of a new social order.

The famous line from the novel, “For things to remain the same, everything must change,” encapsulates the central struggle faced by Don Fabrizio and his family.

For the unversed, The Leopard season 1 is releasing on March 5, 2025, on Netflix.

