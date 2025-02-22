Zero Day: Full list of cast and characters in the Netflix series

Netflix’s Zero Day is a gripping political thriller that delves into the terrifying consequences of cyber warfare and political conspiracies. Created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt, the series is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and features an all-star cast led by Robert De Niro.

Zero Day, which premiered on February 20, 2025, follows the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that cripples the nation, forcing former President George Mullen to lead an investigative commission. As Mullen and his team unravel the truth behind the attack, they uncover a web of power struggles, corporate corruption, and radical political agendas that threaten to upend the country’s stability.

With an ensemble cast including Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Angela Bassett, and Dan Stevens, Zero Day blends political drama with high-stakes suspense. The show not only explores the vulnerabilities of a digitally dependent world but also delves into the personal and political conflicts that arise in times of crisis.

Exploring in detail the full cast list of Zero Day

1) Robert De Niro as George Mullen

Robert De Niro- Source: Getty

Robert De Niro, a two-time Academy Award winner known for iconic roles in Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Godfather Part II, makes his television debut as George Mullen. Mullen is a former U.S. President renowned for his popularity and complex persona.

In the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack dubbed Zero Day, he is appointed to lead a nonpartisan commission tasked with investigating the incident. As Mullen goes deeper, he confronts a labyrinth of conspiracies while grappling with his own deteriorating mental health.

2) Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen

Lizzy Caplan- Source: Getty

Lizzy Caplan, recognized for her performances in Mean Girls, Masters of Sex, and Fleishman Is in Trouble, portrays Alexandra Mullen. She is a Congresswoman representing New York's 10th District and the estranged daughter of George and Sheila Mullen.

Determined to establish her own political identity, Alexandra becomes the chair of the Zero Day Commission Oversight Committee, often finding herself at odds with her father's methods and decisions.

3) Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson

Jesse Plemons - Source: Getty

Jesse Plemons, known for roles in The Power of the Dog, Fargo, and Breaking Bad, takes on the character of Roger Carlson. Carlson is a skilled yet troubled political operative who serves as Mullen's body man. His unwavering loyalty to Mullen is tested as he navigates the treacherous waters of political intrigue and personal ambition.

4) Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen

Joan Allen (In Blue Dress) - Source: Getty

Three-time Academy Award nominee Joan Allen, celebrated for her roles in The Contender, The Crucible, and Nixon, plays Sheila Mullen. Sheila is a respected judge and former First Lady, recently nominated for the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. Her complex relationship with her family adds depth to the unfolding drama.

5) Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell

Connie Britton- Source: Getty

Britton, acclaimed for her performances in Friday Night Lights, Nashville, and The White Lotus, portrays Valerie Whitesell. As the chief of staff for the Zero Day Commission and former White House Chief of Staff during the Mullen administration, Whitesell is a seasoned political strategist. Her expertise is crucial in navigating the commission through the crisis.

6) Bill Camp as Jeremy Lasch

Bill Camp- Source: Getty

Bill Camp, known for his roles in The Night Of, The Queen's Gambit, and Joker, plays Jeremy Lasch, the Director of the CIA. Lasch provides critical intelligence and support to the Zero Day Commission, working closely with Mullen and his team to uncover the perpetrators behind the cyberattack.

7) Dan Stevens as Evan Green

Dan Stevens, recognized for his performances in Downton Abbey, Legion, and The Guest, takes on the role of Evan Green. Green is a popular and radical political commentator, hosting The Evan Green Show. He emerges as one of Mullen's most outspoken critics, influencing public opinion and adding pressure to the commission's proceedings.

8) Angela Bassett as President Evelyn Mitchell

Angela Bassett- Source: Getty

Angela Bassett, an Academy Award-nominated actress known for What's Love Got to Do with It, Black Panther, and 9-1-1, portrays President Evelyn Mitchell. As the incumbent president, Mitchell appoints Mullen to head the Zero Day Commission, entrusting him with the critical task of leading the nation's response to the crisis.

What is Zero Day about?

Zero Day centers on a catastrophic cyberattack that plunges the United States into chaos, resulting in over 3,400 fatalities. The attack, orchestrated through malicious applications developed by the tech company Panoply, leads to a nationwide computer outage. In response, President Evelyn Mitchell appoints former President George Mullen to lead the Zero Day Commission, a nonpartisan body tasked with investigating the incident.

As the commission digs deeper, they uncover a complex web of political conspiracies, corporate malfeasance, and personal vendettas, challenging their perceptions of truth and justice.

Interested viewers can watch the show on Netflix.

