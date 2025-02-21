7 shows to watch if you like Zero Day season 1

The star power is not the only thing that has attracted subscribers to season one of Netflix's Zero Day. The political thriller helmed by Robert De Niro also boasts of a realistic narrative with surprising plot twists that keep the audience on their toes. In Zero Day, De Niro portrays former President George Mullen who gets embroiled in the aftermath of a global cyberattack that resulted in total chaos and loss of life.

Ad

In addition to De Niro, Zero Day also stars Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton and many more. Viewers have praised the well-written plotline of the six-episode show that delivers the thrill of a whodunit while also exploring the complexities of politics, trauma, relationships and so much more.

Fans of the show who have already finished binge watching all the episodes of Zero Day season one can move on to the engrossing shows on this list that are equally riveting and entertaining.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Secret City, Nightsleeper and five other shows like Zero Day that offer the perfect blend of suspense and drama

1) Delete (2012)

Delete showcases the consequences of a global communication breakdown (Image via Sonar Entertainment)

The narrative of Zero Day makes it clear that the world's strong dependence on technology can have negative repercussions. The same angle can also be felt in Delete containing two episodes in total. It stars Keir Gilchrist, Erin Karpluk, Gil Bellows, Seth Green and many more.

Ad

In Delete, the World Wide Web becomes sentient and wants to enslave humans to use them as it sees fit. As society descends into chaos, a group of people with varied skills have to band together to find a way to stop the AI, even though it feels like an unmatched, uphill battle.

Like Zero Day, Delete is interesting to watch because the cast really immerses themselves in their characters. The camerawork is consistently imaginative and the miniseries features a lot of impactful scenes that will make the audience think.

Ad

Where to watch: Episodes of Delete can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Plex.

2) Mr. Robot (2015)

Rami Malek fans shouldn't miss out on this exciting thriller (Image via USA Network)

The outcome of hacking depends on the intention behind it. In Zero Day, it is used to send societies into chaos. However, in Mr. Robot, the central character uses it to take away the power from elitists who hold the key to the common man's financial stability.

Ad

In the lead is Rami Malek who plays Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer and vigilante hacker who is recruited by Christian Slater's "Mr. Robot" who leads a group of hacktivists. Their aim is to destroy debt records by encrypting the financial data of the world's largest conglomerate.

Like Zero Day, Mr. Robot thrives on intelligent dialogue that maintains the tension till the very end. Malek really shines in his role and does a great job of showcasing his character's multiple mental disorders.

Ad

Where to watch: Mr. Robot, containing four seasons and 45 episodes, can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Secret City (2016)

Secret City is helmed by a tenacious female lead (Image via Netflix)

Viewers who enjoyed the conspiracy angle in Zero Day will find it easy to become invested in the narrative of Secret City which is rife with political conspiracies. The show contains two seasons and 12 episodes. Season one is based on novels by Chris Uhlmann and Steve Lewis.

Ad

In the show, Anna Torv's character, Harriet Dunkley is a journalist from Canberra. When she starts looking into a political scandal caused by a student's protest, she uncovers interlocked government conspiracies that put her career and life at risk.

Secret City, like Zero Day, boasts a complex narrative that gets better with each episode. The fact that the characters are fleshed out and bring depth to the overall narrative also adds to the viewing experience.

Ad

Where to watch: Secret City is available for streaming on Netflix and Apple TV+.

4) Pine Gap (2018)

Pine Gap, like Zero Day, is gripping from the get-go (Image via Netflix)

Zero Day is engrossing because it is never easy to tell who is telling the truth and who isn't. Another show that uses this aspect of storytelling to heighten audience anticipation successfully is Pine Gap containing six episodes. The thriller stars Parker Sawyers, Tess Haubrich, Jacqueline McKenzie, Steve Toussaint and more.

Ad

The narrative is centered around an Australian and United States joint defence intelligence facility at Pine Gap. There are two groups of analysts - Australians and Americans who are supposed to be working together. However, due to certain worrying circumstances, they have to choose between staying loyal to their country or to their colleagues.

Although Pine Gap has a more relaxed pace as compared to most other thrillers, the show is still able to keep viewers engaged thanks to its unpredictable revelations, impactful dialogue and striking cinematography.

Ad

Where to watch: Pine Gap can be streamed on Netflix.

5) Liaison (2023)

From politics to personal pitfalls, this well-made show covers it all (Image via Apple TV+)

In Zero Day, De Niro's George Mullen has to race against the clock to find the culprits of the cyberattack before they can do more damage but the task at hand isn't easy. The central characters in Liaison, containing six episodes, also have a similar mission.

Ad

In this British-French thriller, Eva Green plays Alison Rowdy, an Adviser to the Minister of Security who has to work with her former lover, Vincent Cassel's Gabriel Delage, to stop the international cyberattacks threatening the United Kingdom. And given their history, it is a real challenge to see eye to eye.

Similar to Zero Day, Liaison also fuses the personal and professional lives of the main characters to bring forth a richer narrative that entices the viewer. Green and Cassel have great on-screen chemistry and their bond, albeit strained, adds to the drama.

Ad

Where to watch: Liaison is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

6) Nightsleeper (2024)

The intense narrative will appeal to fans of the genre (Image via BBC)

Even though Nightsleeper's narrative isn't connected to politics, the six-episode show is still able to match the intensity of Zero Day. It stars Joe Cole, Ruth Madeley, Alexandra Roach, James Cosmo, and more. Cole plays Joseph Roag, a former Detective Inspector who is on the run after being falsely accused.

Ad

After boarding a Britain sleeper train headed to London, he realizes that a hacker has taken control of the same. He then has to work together with Roach's Abby, acting Technical Director of the National Cyber Security Centre to save the passengers.

Like Zero Day, Nightsleeper contains many storytelling elements that viewers are well aware of but it still doesn't come across as predictable because the writers are able to put their own spin on it. It's fast-paced but still takes the time it needs to establish the characters and lay the foundation for the imminent danger.

Ad

Where to watch: Nightsleeper can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) The Whirlwind (2024)

The Whirlwind, like Zero Day, is worth watching because of the impressive performances by the lead actors (Image via Netflix)

In Zero Day, things aren't always what they seem on the surface. It is also the same in The Whirlwind containing 12 episodes. In this political drama, Sul Kyung-gu plays Prime Minister Park Dong-ho who makes secretive plans to assassinate the corrupt President. However, Kim Hee-ae's Jeong Su-ji, Deputy Prime Minister, is on to his plans.

Ad

Since both of them are motivated to seize power for themselves, their clash quickly spirals out of control. The intelligent narrative explores conflicting political opinions and the limits that people in power are willing to overlook to achieve their version of governing excellence.

The Whirlwind, like Zero Day, features strong lead characters who are flawed yet compelling. This South Korean show delivers constant surprises because the narrative has several plot twists that are hard to predict. It isn't meant for casual watching but it will certainly appeal to the politically inclined.

Ad

Where to watch: The Whirlwind is available for streaming on Netflix.

These quality shows will appeal to fans of Zero Day because they deliver character-driven narratives that are interesting, fast-paced and dramatic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback