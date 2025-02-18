Zero Day: Everything to know about the Netflix thriller starring Angela Bassett

The highly anticipated American political thriller television series, Zero Day is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 20, 2025. The show will consist of six episodes, all directed by Academy Award nominee Lesli Linka Glatter, and it will be released simultaneously on the same day.

The cast of Zero Day will be led by Robert De Niro, who will portray the character of George Mullen. Other significant characters in the show will include Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen, Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, and Angela Bassett as President Evelyn Mitchell.

When is Zero Day on Netflix scheduled for release?

Zero Day, featuring Angela Bassett, Robert De Niro, and others, is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, February 20, 2025. As mentioned earlier, all episodes of the series are expected to be available on the platform that same day, starting from midnight PT. This release schedule aligns with the timing pattern typically followed for most shows globally released on Netflix.

That said, below is a table that provides a clearer picture of when audiences in different regions of the United States can expect all episodes of the show to be made available:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time February 20, 2025 12:00 AM Eastern Time February 20, 2025 3:00 AM Central Time February 20, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Time February 20, 2025 1:00 AM

Who is in the cast of Zero Day?

Academy Award-winning actor Rober De Niro leads the cast of the Netflix show (Image via Getty)

In the show, Robert De Niro takes on the role of George Mullen, a retired former US President. Mullen is appointed to lead the Zero Day Commission, a team of specialists tasked with investigating a global cyberattack that could lead to massive destruction.

Supporting De Niro are several talented actors, including Angela Bassett as Evelyn Mitchell, the current US President; Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, Mullen’s former apprentice; and Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen, a congresswoman from New York.

Additional key characters in the show include Connie Britton as Valerie Whitese, Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen, Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer, Bill Camp as Jeremy Lasch, Dan Stevens as Evan Green, and McKinley Belcher III as Carl Otieno. Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and Mark Ivanir also play significant roles as Monica Kidder, Robert Lyndon, and Natan, respectively.

What is the show about?

Zero Day centres on George Mullen, played by Robert De Niro, who is called out of retirement to lead an important mission with a select group of specialists, to potentially save countless lives.

Shortly after the trailer for the show was released on January 22, 2025, on several social media platforms, Netflix's Tudum published an article on January 31, 2025, revealing details about the upcoming show, including its storyline. The article mentioned:

"The limited series stars De Niro as respected former President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack that caused chaos and thousands of fatalities across the country."

It also brought to light the effects of this anomaly on society as a whole and stated:

"Disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambitions of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide. Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear."

Eric Newman is the showrunner for the series, which he created alongside Noah Oppenheim and Michael Schmidt. Lesli Linka Glatter serves as the director. The production team includes Robert De Niro, Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman, Lesli Linka Glatter, and Michael Schmidt.

