7 most romantic TV shows you can binge with your partner to 'Netflix and Chill' on Valentine's Day 2025

Valentine’s Day is that romantic time of year when love takes center stage—not just in romantic gestures and candlelit dinners but also on screen, where all its messy, wonderful, and deeply human forms come to life.

These romance series reminds one why love—complex, exhilarating, and often bittersweet—remains the most enduring story, whether set in royal courts, bustling city streets, or nostalgic high school hallways.

Here are the seven most romantic TV shows you can binge with your partner on 'Netflix and Chill' on Valentine's Day 2025

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Normal People, and 6 other most romantic TV shows you can binge with your partner to 'Netflix and Chill' on Valentine's Day 2025

1) Normal People (2020)

Normal People (Image via Hulu)

Normal People is an Irish romantic drama based on Sally Rooney’s novel, following Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal).

It explores the complex connection between Marianne and Connell, following them from their school days in Sligo to their time at Trinity College Dublin. Connell is popular but insecure, and Marianne an outcast with a troubled home life.

Miscommunication, unspoken feelings, and the push-pull of their affection for each other all combine to create their relationship. Over 12 episodes, what begins as a teenage relationship blossoms into a journey of how first love leaves an indelible mark.

Normal People question conventional ideas about love, identity, and self-worth through their personal narratives.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+

2) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023)

Queen Charlotte (Image via Netflix)

Shonda Rhimes created the historical romantic limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story for Netflix. This dramatized account of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz's ascent to power in the late 18th century serves as a precursor to Bridgerton.

The Queen Charlotte spin-off miniseries follows two intertwined storylines. One takes place in Bridgerton’s present, beginning in 1814 with the death of Princess Charlotte, prompting the Queen to urge her children to secure an heir.

The other, set in 1761, depicts Charlotte’s arrival at court, her marriage to King George, and their struggles, including his mental illness. With its historical grandeur and intense romance, this is a perfect Valentine's Day binge.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Crash Landing on You (2019)

Crash Landing on You (Image via Netflix)

Crash Landing on You is a South Korean television series written by Park Ji-eun, directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, and starring Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun and others.

Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a successful South Korean businesswoman and chaebol heiress, is caught in a tornado while paragliding in Seoul and accidentally crash-lands in the North Korean portion of the DMZ. Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a North Korean leader and captain in the Korean People's Army, finds her there. He consents to conceal her and assist her in getting back to the South in spite of the dangers.

Their unexpected romantic relationship unfolds during political turmoil, making this the perfect thrilling binge for Valentine's Day.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Modern Love (2019)

John Carney created the American romantic comedy anthology series Modern Love, which is based on a weekly column in The New York Times. On October 18, 2019, it made its debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Modern Love explores love in all its forms—romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love. Set mostly in New York City, each half-hour episode tells a new story inspired by actual events.

Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Andy Garcia, John Slattery, and Jane Alexander are among the cast members. Whether one craves romance, laughter, or a good cry, Modern Love is an ideal Valentine's Day watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Heartstopper (2022)

Based on her webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, Alice Oseman developed the British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama series Heartstopper for Netflix.

It centers on Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a nervous overthinker, who falls in love with his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a rugby player, at an all-boys school. Charlie believes his feelings are unrequited, but their friendship quickly takes a surprising turn.

Heartstopper delves into love, friendship, loyalty, and mental health as Nick and Charlie’s relationship grows. With its heartfelt take on self-acceptance and young love, it is the perfect uplifting watch for Valentine's Day.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Toradora! (2008)

Toradora! (Image via Crunchyroll)

Tatsuyuki Nagai is the director and J.C. Staff is the producer of the 25-episode anime series Toradora!. At the center of the narrative are Taiga Aisaka, a feisty girl known as the "Palmtop Tiger," and Ryuuji Takasu, a high school boy with a menacing appearance.

They find out they have crushes on each other after a mix-up: Taiga likes Yuusaku Kitamura, while Ryuuji likes Minori Kushieda. They form an unexpected friendship and help each other win their crushes, discovering love and themselves along the way.

Overall, Toradora!’s humor and warmth make it a great Valentine's Day watch for viewers.

Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll

7) Pushing Daisies (2007)

Pushing Daisies (Image via Amazon)

Pushing Daisies follows Ned, a pie-maker with the extraordinary ability to bring the dead back to life with a single touch. However, a second touch means permanent death, and if he revives someone for more than a minute, another life must be taken in exchange.

With the use of his talent, he collaborates with private investigator Emerson Cod to solve crimes by momentarily reviving victims in order to find their murderers and earn prize money.

When Ned revives his childhood sweetheart, Chuck, their love turns bittersweet—they can never touch again. As they handle love, secrets, and crime-solving, family ties and unexpected reunions test their bond. A whimsical yet profoundly romantic Valentine's Day pick.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+

This list makes for a perfect binge-watch with your partner, so go ahead and start the romantic TV show marathon this Valentine's Day 2025.

