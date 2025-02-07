10 romantic K-dramas to watch for Valentine's Day 2025

Valentine's Day is perfect for a romantic K-drama. Whether it's a fast-paced romance, love overcoming obstacles, or a slow-burning connection, these shows set the perfect mood.

The romantic moments, scenes of confessions, and strong connection between the main characters make each story memorable. From the new Korean film Melo Movie to classics like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Crash Landing On You, here are 10 must-watch romantic K-dramas that set the mood for love this season of love.

Binge-watch these romantic K-dramas on Valentine's Day

1) Melo Movie - Netflix

Melo Movie (Image via Netflix)

Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young team up in the Valentine's Day Korean film Melo Movie. The story follows a film critic and an aspiring director who once shared a complicated past. Years later, fate brings them back together, forcing them to cross paths in the same industry.

Melo Movie focuses on the theme of second chances when it comes with love and how romantic feelings could be restored by time. With its heartfelt storytelling and compelling performances, this film is a perfect choice for those seeking an emotional and unforgettable romance.

2) Business Proposal - Netflix

Talk about chemistry! Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong bring unexpected synergy and charm to Business Proposal.

The series tells the story of a woman who agrees to go on a blind date in her friend's place, only to find out that her date is her company's CEO. Their contract dating arrangement takes unexpected turns, leading to genuine feelings and heart-fluttering moments.

The second pair in the drama- Kim Min-kyu and Seol In-ah - bring forth a playful yet passionate romance between a loyal secretary and a bold heiress.

3) Crash Landing On You - Netflix

Crash Landing On You (Image via Netflix)

What perfect way to spend Valentine's Day with the reel to real couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You. This famous Korean drama follows a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea, where she meets a dedicated soldier. Their love story crosses boundaries and challenges, making it one of the most famous K-dramas.

Moreover, their real-life romance makes this Valentine's Day favorite even more special. The couple tied the knot in March 2022 and welcomed their first child later that year, making their fairy-tale romance even more special.

4) Our Beloved Summer - Netflix

Still from the trailer of Our Beloved Summer (Imagr via YouTube/Netflix Asia)

Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi reunite in Our Beloved Summer, a drama that beautifully portrays the complexity of first love and personal growth. Once high school sweethearts, they parted ways after a messy breakup, believing they would never cross paths again.

However, fate has other plans when an old documentary they filmed together in their youth goes viral, forcing them back into each other’s lives.

Furthermore, the series shows how they navigate unresolved emotions, career struggles, and the passage of time. It includes touching moments, funny exchanges, and honest emotions.

The series also has applaudable visuals and a charming old-school feel, making it great for watching on Valentine's Day.

5) King The Land - Netflix

King The Land (Image via Netflix)

2PM's Lee Jun-ho and Girls' Generation's Im Yoon-ah light up the screen in King The Land. Set in a luxurious hotel, a charismatic heir with a distaste for fake smiles meets a bright hotelier who always wears a genuine smile.

Despite their differences, the moments they share spark unbreakable chemistry into an emotional love story. Each episode is filled with witty repartee to poignant depths and swoon-worthy moments.

6) Jinxed At First - Viki, iQIYI

Na In-woo and Girls' Generation's Seohyun star in Jinxed at First, a fantasy romance that blends fate, mystery, and love. The story follows a kind-hearted but unlucky man who struggles through life until he crosses paths with a woman who has been kept hidden from the world due to her ability to see the future.

As she leaves her quiet life and sees the outside world for the first time, their lives connect in surprising ways. They face challenges, discover hidden truths, and realize that love might be the strongest force. This fun love story full of magic, laughter, and romance is a great choice for your Valentine's Day movies.

7) True Beauty - Viu, Viki

True Beauty (Image via Viki)

Cha Eun-woo, Moon Ga-young, and Hwang In-youp shine in True Beauty, a coming-of-age romance that explores self-acceptance, identity, and young love. The story follows a high school girl who masters the art of makeup to conceal her insecurities and reinvent herself as the school’s “goddess.”

Despite her dazzling new image, she fears being exposed—until two boys, the cold but caring top student and the rebellious yet warmhearted loner, see beyond her appearance.

She learns that true beauty comes from within as she deals with friendships, her first love, and her sense of self-worth. This drama elevates Valentine's Day with its poignant romance, humorous scenes, and emotional journey.

8) The Liar and His Lover - iQIYI

Red Velvet Joy (Image via Getty)

Lee Hyun-woo and Red Velvet's Joy lead The Liar and His Lover, a heartfelt romance where music brings love and healing. The story follows a genius composer who hides his identity behind a pseudonym after experiencing heartbreak in the industry. He crosses paths with a high school girl whose pure and extraordinary voice reignites his passion for music.

Despite the lies between them, their connection deepens as they create melodies together, facing obstacles in both love and career. With its emotional depth, beautiful OST, and tender moments, this drama is a soulful pick for Valentine's Day, blending romance and music into an unforgettable experience.

9) Queen of Tears - Netflix

Queen of Tears features Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in an exciting love story full of strong emotions, sadness, and determination. The story is about a married couple: a chaebol and her smart and humble husband.

They seem to have it all but face surprising challenges that test their love. They deal with family fights, personal sacrifices, and mental challenges as they work hard to save their relationship no matter what.

Their journey is full of emotional moments, intense arguments, and clear signs of love, creating a dramatic experience full of ups and downs. Queen of Tears combines deep love, strong drama, and amazing chemistry, making it a perfect choice for a moving Valentine's Day watch.

10) Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo - Netflix, Viki, iQIYI

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo stard Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung. The series is a heartfelt and refreshing romance that highlights the joys and challenges of young love. The story follows Kim Bok-joo, a dedicated and cheerful weightlifter, and her playful, carefree friend-turned-love interest, Jung Joon-hyung, a skilled swimmer.

As they encourage one another through personal problems, dreams, and the ups and downs of sports life, their friendship grows in the most adorable ways. With its humorous moments, genuine emotions, and remarkable chemistry between the stars, this drama is an excellent pick for those searching for a feel-good Valentine's Day movie.

For those who have nothing on their plate for Valentine’s Day, these romantic K-dramas are the perfect way to fill the day. From heartfelt love stories to fun rom-coms and magical tales of fate, each drama presents a unique take on love.

