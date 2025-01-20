“The challenges he faces has been fascinating”— Kim Soo-hyun shares spoilers on his role as Kim Seong-jun in Knock-Off 

On Monday, January 20, Esquire Korea published an exclusive interview with Kim Soo-hyun, who became the cover star of the magazine’s February 2025 edition. Besides several cover photos, the actor gave an interview where he talked about different topics, including his 2024 hit drama Queen Of Tears, his personal life, and more.

Additionally, Soo-hyun provided some spoilers about his role in the eagerly awaited drama Knock-Off. While discussing his character in the upcoming series, the interviewer mentioned that his character as Seong-jun sounded too ordinary compared to his prior roles as king, alien, and top student in law school.

Soo-hyun revealed that his character will be an ordinary office worker, who would face many challenges in the show. He also mentioned that Seong-jun’s character in Knock-Off would be a graduate of an esteemed university. Kim Soo-hyun stated:

“That’s true, but come to think of it, Kim seongjun is still portrayed as a graduate of a prestigious university. The filming is about halfway through, and the process of how Kim seongjun overcomes the challenges he faces has been fascinating. We even filmed on location in Hong Kong, where there was a special encounter I can’t reveal just yet, so please stay tuned!"

He also discussed the theme of Knock-Off, stating that his new series would showcase how humans can turn into “knockoffs.”

“This time, it's a human drama. It depicts the journey of an ordinary office worker, Kim Seong-jun (played by Kim Soohyun), as he overcomes various crises and fights to survive. Through this process, the story ultimately shows how humans themselves become "knock-offs," with perhaps every character in the drama arriving at that conclusion in life.”

Kim Soo-hyun shared his philosophy on acting in the interview

During the interview, Soo-hyun also shared his philosophy on acting, which he gradually developed over 18 years of experience in the entertainment business. He stated that acting is primarily about moving the audience’s hearts. The actor shared:

“I learned that acting is ultimately about moving the hearts of the audience. The audience knows how much research the actor has done, what their physical condition is, how well they work with other actors, and how well the role fits the actor's body, eyes, nose, and mouth. All of those details have to fit together for the audience to be able to feel it."

The actor further explained that he immerses himself in the character from his script and focuses on constant practice. He revealed that he followed the same pattern while preparing for his role in Queen of Tears, where he played Baek Hyun-woo, the son-in-law of a wealthy family.

"I try not to forget that I can move hearts, start by burying Kim Soo-hyun in the character in the script so that it feels right. After that, it's just repetition, repetition, and long practice.” Soo-hyun added.

When asked about his daily routine, Kim Soo-hyun replied that he spends his time taking care of his body, mind, physical strength, and health.

In other news, Kim Soo-hyun is preparing for the premiere of his forthcoming 2025 Korean drama Knock-Off, which will star Jo Bo-ah as the female lead alongside him. The show will be released in two parts, each featuring nine episodes. It is expected to air in April this year via Disney+.

