“I drink lots of water”- Kim Soo-hyun shares his skincare secret during an interview with Esquire Korea

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Esquire Korea released an exclusive interview with the Korean star Kim Soo-hyun. In the five-minute video, the actor was asked about his daily life, routine, wardrobe, travel essentials, and more.

Kim Soo-hyun was also asked about the secret behind his youthful skin. To this, the actor responded:

“I try to drink lots of water and avoid gaining weight as much as possible. But since I really love eating, that part is a bit challenging. Still, I do my best to take care of myself. Fighting!,” the actor answered.

Kim Soo-hyun shared the best moments of 2024 during the interview

During the interaction, the It’s Okay To Not Be Okay star was asked about the best moments of 2024. He said that his Asia Fan Meeting Tour and filming of Queen Of Tears were amongst his best moments from last year.

“Definitely going on an Asia tour after 10 years and wrapping it up with the final Seoul fan meeting in October. I think that was the most exciting time for me this year. Finishing the filming for 'Queen of Tears' was also great. (Fighting!),” Soo-hyun replied.

Soo-hyun was also asked about some filmography scenes that quickly came to mind. He replied:

“Dramas with snowy settings come to mind, especially the snowfield scene in. I remember running through the snowfield. And now... it feels like snow will fall soon.”

When asked about his future plans following his upcoming drama Knock-off, Soo-hyun shared his preference for more mature characters and roles in his future projects irrespective of genre.

In the video, Kim Soo-hyun also shared his way of analyzing scripts. He shared that he preferred to go through his script via his phone.

“I used to directly mark physical scripts, using a ruler to underline and even tearing scene numbers for checking. But this year, while working on, I embraced modern tools. Now I use my phone to check scripts, underline, and make notes. I've become a high-tech person... I'm now the kind of guy who reads scripts on his phone,” the actor replied.

In related news, Kim Soo-hyun is preparing for the release of his eagerly awaited K-drama, Knock Off, which is projected to premiere sometime in April 2025. Soo-hyun portrays the male protagonist, while Destined With You famed Jo Bo-ah plays the female lead in the drama.

The drama will be released in two parts, each featuring nine episodes. The show will be released on Disney+.

