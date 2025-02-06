7 new K-dramas to watch in February 2025

February 2025 brings an exciting mix of K-dramas, with something for every type of viewer. Newtopia, starring Park Jung Min and BLACKPINK's Jisoo, combines action, horror, and comedy as a couple navigates a zombie-infested world. Meanwhile, Friendly Rivalry, featuring Girl's Day's Hyeri, dives into teen drama and mind games, while Melo Movie offers a heartfelt romance with Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young.

For those craving suspense, Buried Hearts brings a high-stakes mystery, and The Witch explores dark fantasy with GOT7's Park Jinyoung. Other exciting releases include My Dearest Nemesis, a romance-drama starring Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook, and Undercover High School, a comedy-action thriller with Seo Kang-joon. These new K-dramas promise thrilling performances and engaging plots that will keep viewers hooked throughout February.

New K-dramas to watch out for in February 2025

1) Newtopia – February 7

BLACKPINK Jisoo at the Paris Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

First on this list of new K-dramas in February 2025 is Newtopia. Led by Park Jung Min and Jisoo of BLACKPINK, this upcoming series is action, horror, and comedy combined on a zombie-infested planet facing an apocalypse.

Newtopia is a February 2025 K-drama about a recently separated couple navigating a zombie-infested world together. Park Jung Min's acting and Jisoo's mix of strength and sensitivity make the characters' journey captivating, blending comedy and action as their relationship evolves amid the chaos.

2) Friendly Rivalry – February 10

Girl's Day Hyeri at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards (Image via Getty)

Friendly Rivalry is a teen mystery-thriller series based on the webtoon of the same name. The drama tells the story of an orphaned transfer student who faces social rejection at her new elite high school. However, a popular and cunning girl offers her friendship, starting a complicated relationship built on mind games, rivalry, and obsession.

As the tension between the two girls intensifies, their bond transforms into something far more dangerous. Starring Girl's Day's Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, and GOT7's Youngjae, this new K-drama explores the consequences of toxic relationships. Additionally, Friendly Rivalry will leave viewers hooked as they try to unravel the secrets hidden within the school walls.

3) Melo Movie – February 14

Choi Woo-shik at the Paris Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young join forces in the Valentine's Day Korean film, Melo Movie. The plot revolves around a film critic and an aspiring director who previously had an intriguing relationship. Years later, they reunite in unexpected ways, forced to interact with each other as they are in the same industry.

In a nutshell, Melo Movie looks at the intricacies of love, second chances, and the passing of time. With its emotional depth and engaging performances, this Korean drama is a must-see for anybody looking for a heartfelt love story.

4) Buried Hearts – February 14

Park Hyung-sik (Image via Getty)

Also premiering on Valentine's Day, Buried Hearts offers a high-stakes mystery to individuals who choose thrills over romance. The plot revolves around a corporate secretary, played by Park Hyung-sik, who hacks into a slush fund only to find himself in grave problems with the boss he stole from. As he tries to conceal his tracks, the two play a frantic game of cat-and-mouse, with suspense growing with each turn.

With a crisp storyline and fascinating characters, Buried Hearts aims to have viewers on the edge of their seats. The drama also stars Huh Joon-ho, Hong Hwa-yeon, and Yoon Sang-hyeon.

5) The Witch - February 15

GOT7 Park Jinyoung (Image via Getty)

Led by GOT7's Park Jinyoung and Roh Jeong-ui, The Witch introduces the audience to an enigmatic woman recognized for her beauty and freedom. She works as a translator and has been referred to as a witch because of her strangeness. But everything changes when someone from her past emerges, rekindling old feelings and secrets.

This dark fantasy drama delves into issues like loneliness, personal identity, and the pitfalls of power. The Witch is a captivating new Korean drama that will appeal to fans seeking something unique and strange.

6) My Dearest Nemesis - February 17

Moon Ga-young at the W Magazine Korea Love Your W (Image via Getty)

My Dearest Nemesis will captivate viewers who appreciate a good mix of romance and drama. The plot revolves around the head of a department store's planning team, who discovers that her new boss is none other than her first love. Sixteen years ago, they met while playing an online game, but she refused his confession.

Now that they've reconnected professionally, their unresolved issues and tensions are impossible to ignore. This Korean drama features Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook.

7) Undercover High School - February 21

Undercover High School is a comedy-action thriller starring a demoted NIS agent (played by Seo Kang-joon) who is assigned a bizarre new mission—going undercover at a high school. His task is to track down King Gojong’s missing gold. However, his investigation gets complicated when his homeroom teacher starts noticing eerie similarities between him and her first love, the man who once broke her heart.

This K-drama combines action-packed moments with laugh-out-loud humor, making it the perfect choice for anyone who loves a good comedy with a touch of mystery. The mix of thrilling detective work and school-based antics will keep viewers entertained from start to finish.

February 2025 offers a variety of K-dramas, including the zombie-filled Newtopia, the intense Friendly Rivalry, and the emotional love story in Melo Movie. These shows promise gripping plots and unforgettable performances, catering to all tastes, from action to romance to mystery.

