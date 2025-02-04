“Yellow umbrella making its comeback”— Fans swoon as MBC drops Undercover High School new stills featuring Seo Kang-joon & Jin Ki-joo

MBC released new stills from the upcoming drama Undercover High School on February 3, 2025. The images feature the lead couple in different scenarios, along with introductions to the secondary cast. The drama is one of the many dramas slated to release on MBC this year.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the sneak peek visuals and quickly noticed possible Easter eggs. One fan on X noted:

"yellow umbrella making its comeback in kdrama"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans noted the yellow umbrella in one of the stills where the lead couple is seen standing by a street under a yellow umbrella held by the female lead. The yellow umbrella is often seen as a sign of a new start for a couple in a drama, as the color is culturally seen as a symbol of happiness, a new beginning, and love in the Korean community.

"right before my birthday, can’t wait! I’ve missed seeing Seo Kang Joon on screen" one user wrote

"my new obsession stay tuned" one fan replied

"my next and strong hyperfixation i'm gonna be so obsessed with them" another fan commented

Undercover High School marks the return of actors Seo Kang-joon and Jin Ki-joo to the K-dramas. This is their first time paired on-screen, and the sneak peek stills from the drama have raised fans' expectations. Fans hoped for the lead pair to have good chemistry in the drama:

"pls this be good really looking forward for it" another response read.

"may romance find them in this action-comedy genre bcs god, the chemistry is chemistrying" a fan replied

"The best part about Ki Joo’s comeback is I’ll get to hear that sexy voice again & genuine comic expressions." wrote another user

Undercover High School: Synopsis, release date and cast

Undercover High School follows Jung Hae-seong, a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer who is demoted after an error during an important mission. His next mission is to locate King Gojong's gold bars. He goes undercover as a high school student at Byeongmoon High School.

There, he meets Oh Su-a, a Korean history teacher on a contractual job at the school. She is his homeroom teacher. In him, Su-a feels a connection to her first love from her younger days, which left a scar on her heart.

The cast of Undercover High School consists of Seo Kang-joon, who plays the lead Jung Hae-seong, and Jin Ki-joo, who plays Oh Su-a. The supporting cast features Kim Min-jun, Lee Hyun-so, Jeo Bae-soo, Yoon Ga-yi, Jo Bok-rae, and Lee Seo-hwan. Kim Shin-rok will be seen in a pivotal role as Seo Myung-ju.

Directed by Choi Jung-in, known for Knight Flower, and written by Im Young-bin of Bad Prosecutor fame, Undercover High School is set to release on February 21, 2025. The drama will air every Friday and Saturday on MBC for twelve episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback