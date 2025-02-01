“Park hyung-sik looking good”- Fans excited as Buried Hearts releases second trailer

SBS has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming drama Buried Hearts, which is set to premiere on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently held by Love Scout. The drama follows the gripping story of a man who successfully hacks into a secret political slush fund account containing 2 trillion won (approximately $1.4 billion).

The latest teaser of Buried Hearts begins with Seo Dong-joo, played by Park Hyung-sik, battered and defeated, kneeling before Yeom Jang-seon (Huh Joon-ho), desperately begging for his life and pleading not to be killed. As he reflects on his past, he recalls the confidence he once had in love, ambition, and success, believing he could excel in everything.

At the same time, Yeom Jang-seon discusses the growing threat of Seo Dong-joo with Heo Il-do, played by Lee Hae-young, who firmly assures him that he will take care of the problem. Determined to remove any danger, Yeom Jang-seon orders someone to track down Seo Dong-joo immediately and eliminate him at all costs.

Trending

Now stripped of everything because of Yeom Jang-seon, Seo Dong-joo sets out on a relentless quest for revenge. The teaser ends with him delivering a chilling threat, asking if they had ever considered the possibility that he might be the one to kill them instead.

Seeing Park Hyung-sik in a serious role in Buried Hearts, fans cannot help but admire his new side.

"Park hyung sik looking good," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Park hyungsik is so fine," r esponded another .

"big THANK YOU to the person who styled his hair," another fan commented.

Fans are looking forward to Buried Hearts being released.

"long hair and a serious role? okayyyy," said another netizen.

"hyungsik going a bit psycho? He didn't have to got for me that hard, I was already in," reacted another fan.

"I am excited about this drama, i can't wait, i've been waiting for ages, finally a new revenge melodrama that combines all genres," said another fan.

Buried Hearts: Plot and cast

In a desperate bid to survive, a man infiltrates a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won. However, his actions take an unexpected turn when a powerful and mysterious figure unknowingly kills a person, inadvertently losing his entire fortune.

Seo Dong-joo, the chief of the chairman’s secretary office at Daesan Group, is widely recognized as the “Daesan Man,” a figure devoted to protecting the company’s interests.

Yet, behind his unwavering loyalty lies a concealed ambition—he patiently awaits the perfect opportunity to take over the corporation entirely. On the other hand, Yeom Jang-seon, a former director of the National Intelligence Service and a law school professor, wields immense political influence in South Korea.

Controlling even the masterminds behind power, he thrives on authority and wealth, finding true satisfaction only when pulling the strings of others like puppets.

Park Hyung-sik who portrays Seo Dong-joo in Buried Hearts, is known for his roles in The Heirs, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Strong Girl Bong-soon, Suits, Happiness, and Doctor Slump.

Huh Joon-ho, who plays the role of Yeom Jang-seon initially started his career in theater. Eventually, he entered the film and television industry. He is known for his roles in Why Her, Snowdrops, and Bloodhounds. The series also features Lee Hae-young as Heo Il-do, Hong Hwa-yeon as Yeo Eun-nam, and Yoon Sang-hyeon as Heo Tae-yoon among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback