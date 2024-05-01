Bloodhounds' Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi reported to join forces again as Netflix K-drama confirms filming of second season

On Monday, April 29, Korean media outlet Sports Seoul announced that Bloodhounds will be returning with a second season. Filming of the new installment is expected to kickstart in the second half of 2024, with the two main leads of the Netflix K-drama series, Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, joining forces once again.

Given that the duo and their chemistry on the show were well-received by the masses, fans are excited about the comeback. Bloodhounds' first season was released in June 2023, and the intriguing plot along with its interesting cast reeled in a large viewership.

The show revolves around a webtoon by Jeong Chan. It showcases two boxers, played by Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, who join forces with a moneylender to take down other ruthless shark loans who abuse those desperate for money. Despite being a crime and action series, the show was very popular because of its many humorous moments.

Woo Doo-hwan and Lee Sang-yi's Bloodhounds confirmed to return with a second season

On Monday, it was confirmed through the Korean media outlet Sports Seoul, that the Netflix original K-drama series, Bloodhounds, will be returning for a second season. Bloodhounds is a Netflix series that was released back in June 2023, starring Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Kim Sae-ron, Choi Si-won, and Park Sung-woong, among others.

Events of the first season made viewers aware that the story revolves around two boxers who square off with each other. Though the rookie boxer, Kim Geon-woo, wins against the proclaimed boxer, Hong Woo-jin, their several similarities develop into a close friendship. However, soon they are faced with the financial troubles of Geon-woo's mother.

Geon-woo's mother, who runs a café, takes a hefty loan to save the business from failing. However, she soon realizes that she's being targeted by the ruthless loan shark of the city, Smile Capital. In an effort to make things right for Geon-woo's mother, the two friends plan several plans and strategies.

Eventually, they see themselves joining forces with another moneylender in the city, who's rather generous and welcoming, unlike those at Smile Capital. The moneylender, after the unfortunate death of his foster daughter, is set to take down every abusive loan shark.

Soon, Geon-woo and Woo-jin see themselves working under his power, fighting alongside him not just to protect Geon-woo's mother but for the greater good. Bloodhounds' first season consisted of a total of eight episodes, and within just three days of its release, it garnered immense popularity.

The series' viewership amounted to a recording of 27.97 million viewing hours. Additionally, it also ranked second on Netflix's list of Global Top 10 TV category. Given that the show garnered a lot of commercial success and popularity among the masses, fans are quite thrilled about the second season. Apart from the progression of the plot, they are looking forward to seeing the iconic duo, Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, on-screen again.

Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi are established actors in the industry who have appeared in several iconic shows and films. Woo Do-hwan has appeared in shows belonging to a variety of genres including Save Me, Tempted, and My Country: The New Age, among others. Meanwhile, Lee Sang-yi, similarly, has showcased his versatility in acting through series such as My Demon, Home Town Cha-Cha-Cha, and Youth of May.