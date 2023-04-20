5 K-dramas of Park Hyung-sik that showcase his versatility

Born on November 16, 1991, in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Park Hyung-sik began his career in entertainment not as an actor but as a K-pop idol, debuting with ZE:A in 2010. However, two years later, he began to pursue acting and quickly made a name for himself in the industry.

Park Hyung-sik has delivered many award-winning performances throughout his career. Later, in June 2019, he enlisted in the military. He was officially discharged on January 4, 2021, and has since shown different aspects of his character for each show. This versatile actor has captured hearts and wowed audiences with his diverse range of roles.

From romantic comedies to action-packed dramas, Park Hyung-sik has proven time and time again that he's a force to be reckoned with in the world of Korean entertainment.

From Suits to Soundtrack #1: 5 K-dramas that showcase Park Hyung-sik’s versatile quotient

1) Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is a romantic comedy that aired in 2017. The drama revolves around a woman named Do Bong Soon, who has superhuman strength, and her romantic relationship with Ahn Min-hyuk, played by Park Hyung-sik. In Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, the actor plays the role of Ahn Min-hyuk, a CEO of a gaming company who hires Do Bong Soon as his bodyguard.

Ahn Min-hyuk is a quirky and lovable character who is always up for some fun. He's also supportive of Do Bong Soon and her abilities, which makes their relationship even more adorable. He perfectly captures the character's quirky personality and brings a lot of humor to the drama.

Aside from this, one good news that awaits fans of the series is that both Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young are reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in the show's sequel, Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon.

2) Suits

Suits is a legal drama that aired in 2018, and it's a Korean adaptation of the popular American TV series of the same name. Here, Park Hyung-sik plays the lead role of Choi Kang-seok, a talented and arrogant lawyer who hires a young man with a photographic memory to work at his law firm. The drama follows their journey as they tackle various cases together and form a unique bond.

The actor's portrayal of Choi Kang-seok was a standout performance in Suits. He effortlessly portrayed the character's complex personality, from his confidence and arrogance to his vulnerability and kindness. As seen in the drama, Park Hyung-sik's ability to convey a wide range of emotions through his acting was truly impressive.

If one is looking for a K-drama that's not their typical romantic comedy, then Suits is definitely worth checking out, especially for Park Hyung-sik's outstanding performance!

3) Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

The historical drama Hwarang, which aired in 2016, is set during the Silla dynasty and follows a group of elite young warriors who are tasked with protecting the kingdom. Park Hyung-sik plays the role of Sammaekjong, the prince who is next in line for the throne.

What makes his performance in Hwarang so impressive is his ability to portray a different side of that's unlike any of his previous roles. On the one hand, he's the reserved and dutiful prince who is committed to his duties and responsibilities. On the other hand, he's a young man who is trying to find his place in the world and navigate the political intrigue and danger that surrounds him.

Aside from his acting skills, Park Hyung-sik also shines in Hwarang because of his chemistry with his co-stars. He has great chemistry with Go Ara, who plays his love interest, and their scenes together are some of the most memorable in the drama. He also has a great rapport with the rest of the Hwarang warriors, and their camaraderie and banter are some of the highlights of the show.

4) Happiness

During a severe outbreak of an infectious disease in Korea, the inhabitants of Le Ciel Residential Complex find themselves completely isolated. Among them is Yoon Sae-bom (Han Jyo-hoo), a member of the Special Operation Unit police squad, who secured an apartment in the complex by pretending to be married to her high school friend and fellow detective, Jung Yi-hyun (Park Hyung-sik).

As the disease rapidly spreads within the building, social hierarchies begin to emerge, bringing out the worst in the residents. In this challenging situation, Sae-bom and Yi-hyun collaborate to find a cure. Park Hyung-sik plays Yi-hyun, and the actor has delivered one of his most subtle and serious action lead roles well.

Park Hyung-sik’s versatility is showcased through each frame of being in school to being an adult within the same episode and his romance streak with Han Hyo-joo. As such, Happiness is one of the best thrillers for people looking for zombie dramas with action-packed scenes.

5) Soundtrack #1

The actor's portrayal of a photographer in Soundtrack #1 hits a little closer to the heart, as he perfectly portrays the character who is in love with his best friend of years but never confesses. The narrative centers around two long-time best friends and their effortless bond, which takes an unexpected turn when they choose to live together and pursue their passion for music together.

The ambivalent state of their relationship, somewhere between friendship and romance, balances the drama's edge and roots for the characters to get together. The upcoming release of Soundtrack #2 has generated immense curiosity among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds.

Park Hyung-sik has delivered many successful dramas in his career, which showcases his versatility as an actor. He even makes sure to appear on reality shows like In The SOOP: Friendcation with his WOOGA squad of Park Seo-joon, BTS’ V, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy to showcase the real Park Hyung-sik off screen as well. With many more of his dramas being filmed, fans can’t wait to see what the future has in store for them.

