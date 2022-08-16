5 IN THE SOOP: Friendcation moments that will warm your heart

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation gave fans a glimpse of the Wooga Squad’s adorable friendship and left viewers with plenty of smiles. Even with immensely exhausting and hectic schedules, the heartthrobs of the Korean entertainment industry managed to pull off a successful trip and made tons of beautiful memories.

The Wooga squad was formed all because of actor Park Seo-joon's initiative. His time with Park Hyung-sik and BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung on the set of Hwarang was so special that he introduced them to Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy, his two other close friends. This is how the powerful five came together to give birth to friendship goals. IN THE SOOP: Friendcation offers the viewers a heartwarming look at their special bond.

Following Tae-hyung’s idea, the squad spent four days and three nights in Goseong, a county in the Gangwon Province in South Korea. During their stay, the friends opened up about their struggles, cooked meals together, played games, and sang their hearts out in a Karaoke session, among other things.

In light of this, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable moments from IN THE SOOP: Friendcation that will warm your heart with love.

Five moments from IN THE SOOP: Friendcation that will make you long for a friendship like theirs

1) It’s raining Halibuts, hallelujah

From getting hardly any time to spend a day together to going on a friend's trip, IN THE SOOP: Friendcation was nothing short of a miracle for the Wooga Squad. They wanted to make the best use of the little free time they had by having fun, making thrilling plans, and cherishing memories.

One such plan was to go fishing. While reaching their destination, they laughed and giggled seeing each other struggle every time the boat tumbled a bit due to the waves.

The friends were also skeptical about having a successful fishing session, but to everyone’s surprise, all of them managed to catch a huge number of Halibuts, a type of flatfish. Their astonishing expressions and praise for each other filled fans’ hearts with warmth and affection.

2) Bonfire, sparkler sticks, and gratitude

Having a calm and deep conversation with a friend is the most soothing experience that one can think of. Even after one has their share of fun at a party, there is nothing that screams comfort more than pouring one’s heart out.

Following a similar route to true friendship in IN THE SOOP: Friendcation, the Wooga Squad shared their life experiences and complimented each other’s work while sitting near a bonfire. The BTS superstar, Kim Tae-hyung, also shared his overwhelming emotions and said:

“My walls are down when I am with you guys.”

The five friends also lit the Aurora fire and sparkle sticks to make the moment even more special and beautiful.

3) Tae-hyung’s cryfest amidst the heartfelt conversation

Like everyone else, the lives of celebs also revolve around overcoming challenges and difficulties. In episode three of IN THE SOOP: Friendcation the artists candidly talked about their struggles from the bygone years and expressed their hope for a brighter future.

Amidst a heartfelt conversation, while resting on their beds, the friends spoke about their secrets and revealed their vulnerable selves. While the discussion was extremely emotional and heartfelt, Tae-hyung’s words took his hyungs by surprise. He said:

“I hope that I won’t be sad.”

Within moments, he also started crying. However, as any other good friend would do, the Wooga members comforted their youngest. Woo-shik’s sincere words uplifted the maknae:

“The year has passed, everyone has a bad year and a bad time. Tae-hyung, take all my good energy.”

4) Ice skating: A sport that turned five adults into little kids

The Wooga squad made the most of every moment they got in IN THE SOOP: Friendcation. The friends’ ice skating experience remains especially memorable. From playing Tag to giving individual skating performances, they let their inner child free.

Considering they partook in the sport after ages, it surely had some of the funniest tumbles and slips in store for them. One could also not get over the adorable moment between Woo-shik and Tae-hyung, where the duo held hands and skated around, inviting hilarious remarks from Seo-joon:

“Are the two of them in love?”

5) The friendship song by Wooga Squad

There is nothing more heartbreaking than realizing that the time you spend with your friends will sooner or later come to a halt and all of them will walk on their own paths before you meet again. The Wooga Squad experienced this feeling in the last episode of IN THE SOOP: Friendcation.

However, to commemorate their time and friendship, they worked together to come up with an OST, Polaroid. From writing and composing to singing and recording, they took part in the making of their friendship song. Without a doubt, fans await the full version of the group’s musical creation.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation carved a special place in every fan’s heart. The squad’s synergy captivated everyone. Whether it was the members watching Wooshik’s Our beloved summer or singing Tae-hyung’s Snow Flower, each moment was filled with appreciation and admiration for one another. Their affection and care for each other has touched millions of hearts, and rightly so.

