"We’re gonna be here forever"— Fans react as Jinyoung hints that the next GOT7 comeback will be after 3 years

GOT7's Jinyoung has hinted that the group's next comeback will be after three years, making fans emotional online. On Saturday, February 1, Jinyoung expressed his emotions at the second day of their 2025 NESTFEST Concert in Seoul. Jinyoung mentioned that the group may reunite after three years, following their WINTER HEPTAGON promotions.

The group plans to come back after the members return, and although he did not mention names, fans have assumed he was talking about Youngjae and Yugyeom's military enlistment and their discharge. He said,

“I think our next album will be in 3 years. It will be out after all our members are back. Physically, we might not be the same, but in our hearts, we will be greater, and we will be back with a better album!”

This sent a wave of emotions among fans online. Fans reassured the group that they would look forward to the comeback even after a long time.

"3 years sounds like a eternity, but no matters what we’re gonna be here forever," a fan said.

"Maybe if I pretend I don't care it'll go by faster," a fan added.

"In 3 years time I will still be here, waiting for GOT7 as I've done until now," a user stated.

Many fans said they would miss the group after WINTER HEPTAGON’s promotions end.

"That's fine though. i have been here since post encore and witnessed all their solo debuts, their enlistment and now GOT7 cb. I can do it all again they don't have to worry," a fan wrote.

"Its gonna be 3 years again until the next comeback its so long i mean i understand why but still this comebeack was so wholesome and healing i love them so and miss them already so much," a user reacted.

"Everyone in the group is funny af without even trying. i don't want this comeback to end. please! i'm going crazy to wait for another 3 years for the next comeback," a netizen stated.

Fans mentioned that Yugyeom and Youngjae's military obligations may have delayed the group's comeback by three years.

"It’s their job, so it’s normal to expect to get paid. However, money is not the reason they get together– it’s their bond and Ahgases I could regret a few things in life, but stanning GOT7 sure ain’t one of those. In this G O T 7 jjai! for life," a fan commented.

"Saying the next comeback (as GOT7) would probably be 3 years from now. Because they refused to comeback with incomplete members. They are definitely doing the comebacks not just for the fans but for their love for each other. And they are not doing it for money either," a user stated.

More about GOT7's <NESTFEST> concert and Jinyoung’s upcoming drama, The Witch

GOT7 made a comeback after almost three years with the EP titled WINTER HEPTAGON. The album's title song, PYTHON, co-written by BamBam, was released on January 20, 2025. The group held a three-day concert at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul from January 31 to February 2, 2025.

The group performed songs from their latest album, including PYTHON, her, and OUT THE DOOR, along with hit tracks like Hard Carry, Just Right, If You Do, You Calling My Name, and more. All seven members also performed one of their solo songs.

Meanwhile, Jinyoung is set to make his acting comeback in The Witch alongside Hierarchy actress Roh Jeong-eui. The drama is based on the webtoon of the same name by author Kang Full, which tells the tale of woman Park Mi-jeong, also known as the witch, who hides from the world following an unfortunate tragedy.

Jinyoung will play the role of Lee Dong-jin, who tries to save Park Mi-jeong from a circle of recurring mysterious deaths around her.

The Witch is set to air on February 15 on TVING in South Korea and on Rakuten Viki for international viewers.

