“If we die, we die together”— GOT7's Jackson Wang tears up during his emotional ending ment at the NESTFEST Day 2 concert

On Sunday, February 2, GOT7's Jackson Wang and his fellow members rolled out the last day of their NESTFEST concert at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. During the same, all the members gave a small speech towards the end of the concert as they wrapped up the show. When it was Jackson Wang's turn, the idol put forth an elaborate and emotional ending ment.

The idol talked about several things including the reality of the music industry, his struggles as a solo artist, and more. During the same, he also highlighted his love for GOT7 and their fans. He shared that the members, despite being housed under different agencies, share an irreplaceable bond. Additionally, he revealed a particular phrase that Jay B, the group's leader shared with the members.

Jackson Wang got emotional while talking about how he was watching the group's debut performance the night before the concert. He also revealed that the GOT7 project was at the brinks of being canceled, and the foreigners of the group were expected to be sent back home. However, the group's leader shared a few words of motivation and strength with the two foreign members, Mark and Jackson. Here's what he stated:

"Before going to bed last night, I watched our debut performance and I remembered how the GOT7 project was about to be canceled and the foreigners were about to be sent back home. Then JAY B hyung in front of the fridge, told me and Mark that he couldn’t send us home. If we do this, we’ll do it together. If we die, we die together. I’m so thankful. Without that moment, we wouldn’t be here on this stage. Thank you hyung."

GOT7's Jackson Wang talks about his journey in the industry and with his fellow members during the ending speech at NESTFEST Day 2

On February 1 and February 2, GOT7 rolled out a two-day concert, NESTFEST, at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. The concert was based on their recent comeback after a three-year hiatus, the release of their latest mini-album, Winter Heptagon. Given that the group was holding a concert after so long, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the same.

Following the successful completion of the two-day concert, all the members shared a few conclusive words. However, Jackson Wang's speech bought both his fellow members and the audience to tears. He started off by sharing about his debut experience and music journey, both as a soloist and a GOT7 member, which led to him meeting a diverse group of people.

However, despite the several people he's come across, he believes the GOT7 members to be the purest of all. Here's what he stated:

"After meeting many people, these six people are really the purest people I have met in my life. For example, even if I get close to other artists. I’m confused if I’m close to them, their fans, or their team. I wonder about those things. But as I’m carrying on with my life when I’m reflecting back on myself. We’ve all grown up together with each other from when we had nothing, from day one."

He continued,

"There is no one like these people. I really wanted to tell you guys this. Likewise, you all have your own lives and I don’t wish for anything big. I don’t want to say things like “don’t leave us,” but just want to say that in your daily lives, I wish that we can give you guys happiness. That means the most to us. We may all be in different companies but we will get together every now and then, and make you all happy."

Jackson then continued to thank his fans for supporting the group. Additionally, he also gave a speech to his members. He thanked them for being his best friends and expressed his gratitude for always being with him. Following this, every member who heard the speech began to sob along with Jackson.

