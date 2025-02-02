“Next comeback will be karaoke with GOT7?” — Fans react as Jackson Wang playfully exposes group for using teleprompters to read lyrics during concert

On February 1, 2025, GOT7 made headlines online after group member Jackson Wang held one of the lyrics teleprompter monitors, exposing his group of singing while looking at those screens. He also turned towards his fans and showed the monitor so they could sing along with the group.

The group's NESTFEST concert series marked the group return, reuniting with fans after nearly six years. Held at Seoul's SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium from January 31 to February 2, 2025, the event marked a significant group comeback with the album WINTER HEPTAGON on January 20.

In addition to the in-person performances, the February 2 concert was live-streamed via Beyond LIVE, allowing international fans to partake in the experience. Due to overwhelming demand, an additional show on January 31 was also announced.

Meanwhile, the clip went viral online as fans lauded Jackson's carefree gesture. One fan hilariously commented on X:

"Next comeback will be karaoke with got7. The lyrics are gonna be in the big screen behind them and everyone have to participate"

Fans mentioned how much they adore GOT7 for their unpredictable behavior on stage. Some fans highlighted how BamBam hilariously closed Jinyoung's eyes to stop him from looking at the lyrics displayed on the teleprompters.

"Jinyoung forgot his lyrics for OUT THE DOOR," a fan wrote.

"I love that got7 are free now and can do what they want at their own concert w/o some company breathing down their necks. sit down mid con and yap for 20 mins? yep. Blatantly read the monitors for lyrics? Why not. forget choreo? Who cares. NEVER CHANGE GOT7 WE LOVE YOU," another fan wrote.

"HAHAHAHAHA Bambam hiding Jinyoung's eyes to not be able to see the lyrics on the teleprompter," another fan added.

Several fans also stated that the "K-pop community really needed" the NANANA group to "come back."

"From putting the monitors onstage to holding the monitors to show the fans," a fan remarked.

"The kpop community really needed them to come back," another fan said.

"Got7 behavior is screaming “let’s not pretend everything is perfect on stage! Let’s start being more real in front of our people! idols are not robots” and I love them deeper bc of this!" another fan added.

GOT7's Jackson's kind gesture towards a fan at NESTFEST and the group's latest release

The NESTFEST concerts were a blend of nostalgia and fresh energy, featuring performances of classic hits and new tracks from their latest album. Another notable moment during the event involved member Jackson Wang's interaction with a fan.

While engaging with the audience, Jackson Wang noticed a fan experiencing a wardrobe malfunction and discreetly signaled them to adjust their outfit, ensuring their comfort and dignity. This gesture was widely praised, with fans lauding Jackson's attentiveness and respect.

The NESTFEST concerts marked the group's return and featured performances that engaged their audience. Moments like Jackson's considerate interaction exemplify the mutual respect and affection between the group and their supporters.

GOT7 officially returned with their latest EP, WINTER HEPTAGON, released on January 20, 2025. This comeback marks their first group project since their self-titled EP, Got7, in May 2022.

WINTER HEPTAGON comprises nine tracks, with PYTHON serving as the title track. Notably, member BamBam contributed to the composition and lyrics of the track.

The tracklist for the 2025 EP is as follows:

PYTHON Our Youth SMOOTH REMEMBER Darling Tidal Wave OUT THE DOOR her Yours Truly,

The album is available in two versions: Winter and Heptagon. Each version includes a photobook, two photocards, a sticker set, a folded poster, an accordion message card, a photo print, and a CD.

WINTER HEPTAGON is now available on major streaming platforms and can be purchased through various music retailers.

