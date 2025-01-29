"Friendship is so adorable"— Fans react to Minnie's update about GOT7 BamBam taking care of her 

On January 29, 2025, (G)I-DLE's Minnie took to the South Korean social media platform Bubble, where she shared an update about GOT7 Bambam looking after her, leaving the fandom in an emotional state. She recalled an event about the first week of her solo activities. She described how the male artist cared for her when she was alone.

"And there's a behind-the-scenes story about the first week of solo activities!!! I thought I would be lonely because I was alone, but I'm so glad that it overlapped with GOT7 BamBam, and he took good care of me. Whenever I went on stage alone, he always joined me," she revealed, as translated by X user @hourlyminniee.

Subsequently, the female artist's story went viral among the K-pop Community, who showered praises on Minnie and BamBam's friendship. An X user tweeted:

"minnie and bambam’s friendship is so adorable."

The fandom stated that GOT7 BamBam was a blessing in disguise for Minnie.

"Remember when Bambam said Minnie like his sibling more than his actual one,"- a fan reacted.

"Doing solo can be very lonely, I'm happy Bambam was there. I love their friendship,"- a fan shared.

"Bambam as your friend is a true blessing indeed, hopefully we get collab from them in near future,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also referred to GOT7 BamBam and Minnie as real siblings who would bicker all the time. However, in times of need, they would always have the back of each other.

"They are true sibling, bickering all the time but being there for each other when they need to,"- a user reacted.

"BamBam will always take care of his friend/people around him.. This make me remember he always look for Minnie when she is alone during the KCON and Eunbi also share that she go to BamBam's waiting room when both of them promote for solo comeback,"- a user shared.

"thank you got7, most esp bambam for taking care of our minnie,"- a user mentioned.

(G)I-DLE's Minnie and GOT7 BamBam recently performed the Python Challenge

On January 28, 2025, GOT7's official Instagram account shared a reel featuring BamBam and (G)I-DLE's Minnie. They performed the Python challenge, leaving the fandom impressed with their smooth choreography moves. For those unversed, Python is the title track of the male group's recently released album Winter Heptagon.

Winter Heptagon was released on January 20, 2025, through Kakao Entertainment. It featured nine tracks, including Python, Smooth, Our Youth, Remember, Darling, Tidal Wave, Out The Door, Her, and Yours Truly. The physical record has two versions, Winter and Heptagon.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE's Minnie dropped her solo debut mini-album Minnie on January 21, 2025, through Cube Entertainment and distributed by Kakao Entertainment.

