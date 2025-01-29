"Versatility at its best"— Fans react to GOT7's Dingo Killing setlist

On January 28, 2025, GOT7 appeared on Dingo Music Channel's Killing Voice, leaving fandom impressed with their setlist. The septet, including Jinyoung, BamBam, JayB, Mark, Jackson, Youngjae, and Yugyeom, performed the following tracks:

Hard Carry Girls Girls Girls Stop Stop It If You Do A Just Right Look Lullaby Page Thursday Breath Nanana Not By The Moon Python Thank You

Subsequently, the multiple videos from the show circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over the vocals of the members, and an X user tweeted:

"A great mix of their classics and newer hits..vrsatility at its best!"

The fandom stated that GOT7's latest concert was full of live vocals, movement, and smiles. Many users were glad to see them full of smiles and movement.

"as much as i want never ever, you are, fly, aura, crash and burn, miracle, encore to be included, i'm still thankful hearing their voices for 21 mins,"- a user reacted.

"As I thought - GOT7’s Killing Voice was 20+ mins of pure fun. I had the biggest smile the whole time! As all others they gave us great live vocals, but they added movement, smiles, & overall a whole lot of joy. It honestly felt more like an encore at a concert,- a user shared.

"Got7 together is just pure chaos, but the kind of chaos i like. I love how carefree and happy they are when they are together,"- a user mentioned.

Many fans also stated that Killing Voice's setlist was impressive to introduce the group.

"overall i think this is a good playlist to introduce got7!!! ofc they could have added other songs but i think this is a great way to leave ppl wanting more. so they will eventually look for themselves,"- a fan reacted.

"I lived all but... where is ENCORE?!!!!! I need a live performance of that song,"- a fan shared.

"How can they be unserious but still killing it singing live,"- a fan mentioned.

More about GOT7's latest album, Winter Heptagon

The band released its 12th mini-album, Winter Heptagon, on January 20, 2025. It was released and distributed through Kakao Entertainment. The record featured nine tracks, which have been listed below:

Python - 2:31 Smooth - 2:41 Our Youth (청춘드라마)- 2:52 Remember (기억할거야) - 2:13 Darling - 2:41 Tidal Wave - 3:09 Out The Door - 3:34 Her - 3:56 Yours Truly, (우리가 할 수 있는 말은.) - 3:50

The band recently delivered an electrifying performance on Python at SBS Inkigayo on January 26, 2025.

