"Im so ready and seated for their angst"— Fans react as Netflix releases trailer for Choi Woo-sik & Park Bo-young starter Melo Movie

On January 31, 2025, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming drama Melo Movie starring Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-sik in the lead. The drama is slated to release on February 14, 2025.

Upon the trailer release, fans poured in their excitement on social media. While many were excited about the romance tropes, some also pointed out the efforts of the cast. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into what's in store for the show, and here's what one X user wrote:

"ahhh im so ready and seated for their angst."

"I want a melo movie of my own," wrote a fan.

"this is giving me butterflies im so seated," replied another fan.

"enemy to lovers & 2nd chance trope #seated," one user wrote.

Fans were constantly pouring in with their excitement for the drama. While many were in favor of the cast, many supported the genre and aesthetics of the drama. Some even commented on how they would spend the day watching the drama:

"both couples reuniting, first leads with ml disappearing and 2nd leads with 2fl leaving okay okay," came one comment.

"they are going to make me cry," said another fan.

"My Valentine's day plan," wrote a fan.

All you need to know about Netflix's upcoming drama Melo Movie

Melo Movie is a drama about two couples who were in love once but broke up due to some reasons. Years later, when they reunite, their past resurfaces as they face their former partners and feelings again. The drama stars Park Bo-young as Kim Mu-bi and Choi Woo-sik as Ko Gyeom in the lead, with Lee Jun-young as Hong Si-jun and Jeon So-nee as Son Ju-a in the secondary lead.

Mu-bi is an aspiring filmmaker who quietly hones her skills and makes a movie. Ko Gyeom grows up to be a well-known film critic. The two had dated for seven years, but Ko Gyeom suddenly left one day. They reunite at Mu-bi's film screening one day. Mu-bi eventually finds that Ko Gyeom is her neighbor, and the two are forced to deal with their unresolved emotions.

Hong Si-jun and Son Ju-a meet during their high school days first. The two get separated and meet in a professional setting years later during their work in the music industry.

Oh Choong-hwan, known for dramas like Castaway Diva, Big Mouth, and Start Up, will helm this drama. Lee Na-eun, who wrote Choi Woo-sik's earlier romance drama Our Beloved Summer, returns as the writer for this drama as well. Melo Movie is slated to run for 10 episodes, reportedly to be released at once on Netflix on February 14, 2025.

