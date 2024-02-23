Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, Lee Jun-young, and Jeon So-nee all set to star in the upcoming drama 'Melo Movie' helmed by 'Our Beloved Summer' writer

Netflix confirmed the cast of the upcoming Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young starring drama Melo Movie on February 22, 2024. The online streaming platform shared a post on X and announced that Jeon So-nee from Our Blooming Youth and Lee Jun-young from Badland Hunters are set to join the primary cast line.

Written by Our Beloved Summer writer Lee Na-Eun, Melo Movie is a heartbreaking tale of recovery told through youthful romance and lofty aspirations. Lee Na-Eun is also known for writing the screenplay for the 2019 melancholic drama Failing in Love.

As per NME, Melo Movie will be directed by Hotel Del Luna director Oh Choong-hwan.

Expand Tweet

A detailed look at the cast of Netflix drama Melo Movie

SAG Award winner Choi Woo-shik has been cast in the character of Go-kyum, an actor who starts with humble roles before turning into a film critic. Go-kyum has a strong passion for movies and wants to see every single one that has ever been made. When he meets Kim Moo-bi, his life takes an intriguing turn. He finds himself fascinated by her in the same way that he finds the dynamics of romance in movies interesting.

South Korean actress Park Bo-young will portray Kim Moo-bi, an assistant director. In the upcoming drama Melo Movie, Moo-bi hopes to work as a film director in the future. She is determined to follow in her father's footsteps and has always wanted to work as a member of the crew.

Expand Tweet

In addition, Lee Jun-young, a South Korean musician and actor, will play Hong Si-joon, an unknown amateur composer who boasts of his artistic prowess. Lee Jun-young was last seen in the Netflix movie Badland Hunters, starring alongside Don Lee and Roh Jeong-eui.

Meanwhile, Jeon So-nee from Our Blooming Youth will play Son Joo-ah, a playwright and ex-girlfriend of Hong Si-joon.

The upcoming Netflix project will be directed by Oh Choong-hwan, who is well-known for Castaway Diva, Big Mouth, Hotel Del Luna, and Start-Up, among other projects.

More about Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young's latest works

Choi Woo-shik was currently seen in another Netflix project, A Killer Paradox, released on February 9, 2024. He plays the role of a college student, Lee Tang, who kills a stranger but realizes that his time is running out. The series centers on the wayward ways of Woo-shik's character, a lucky serial killer who questions the morality of his unintentional murder spree.

His foil, a homicide investigator determined to uncover the truth, follows Tang around while he attempts to avoid being suspected. The thrilling series by Lee Chang-hee stars Baeksang Arts Awards nominee Son Suk-ku as the detective, who was also seen in My Liberation Notes.

Park Bo-young was last seen in the 2023 drama Daily Dose of Sunshine, which follows Da-eun, her patients, and her coworkers as they explore acute mental illness with empathy and humor.

Although none of her new coworkers are certain why Da-eun (Park Bo-young) was moved from internal medicine to serve as a nurse in the hospital's mental unit, her uncommon receptivity to grasping the world from her patients' perspectives is regarded as remarkable. The Netflix drama was helmed by Lee Nam-kyu and directed by Lee J.Q.

Netflix has not confirmed the release date of its upcoming drama Melo Movie.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE