A Killer Paradox: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

On February 9, 2024, Netflix released all eight episodes of the mystery and thriller drama A Killer Paradox, leaving K-drama viewers impressed with its compelling storytelling, memorable background music, and actors who were able to showcase a diverse and complex range of human emotions through their impeccable acting skills.

According to Netflix, the official synopsis for A Killer Paradox is as follows:

"When a hapless college student ends up murdering a stranger, he knows his days are numbered — until he finds out his victim was a serial killer. As he tries to evade suspicion, he can't shake his new shadow: a pesky homicide detective hell-bent on finding out the truth."

Choi Woo-shik portrayed the role of Lee Tang, while Son Suk-ku breathed life into the character of Jang Nan-gam, and Lee Hee-joon played the character of Song-chun in A Killer Paradox.

In A Killer Paradox, Jang Nan-gam spares Lee Tang from investigation, while the latter begins murdering people again & Roh-bin dies

A Killer Paradox's episode 8 begins with Lee Tang making his final choice of returning to Seoul, while Detective Jang Nan-gam discovers the unfortunate murder of his father. Subsequently, the detective decides to chase the culprit, Song-chon, down while Roh-bin persuades him to spare Lee Tang.

Subsequently, Roh-bin meets Song-chon at an abandoned factory, while Nam-gam and Lee-tang also arrive there.

Song-chon confesses that he killed Nan-gam's father to end his miserable life, while he continues to mock the detective. Meanwhile, the detective pulls his gun, to which Song-chon tells him that he doesn't have the eyes of a murderer, so he won't be able to kill him.

Soon, Lee Tang, Song-chon, and Roh-bin engage in a fight while Nan-gam shoots in their direction, Song-chon gets wounded, and Roh-bin meets his unfortunate demise in A Killer Paradox. Song-chun further reveals another secret about Nan-gam's mother's extramarital affair. He states that his mother was having an affair with his father's subordinate, Park Gwang-su.

He further discloses that he killed Nan-gam's father because he was involved in selling confiscated drugs by taking advantage of a poor lady and because his father always looked down on him for being a murderer's son.

Soon, the electricity goes out, and as Song-chun tries to attack Lee Tang with a knife, Nan-gam fires the gun at Song-chun, finally avenging his father's death. Both Song-chun and Roh-bin die at the same spot.

In the end, a female officer reveals to Nan-gam that Roh-bin was behind all the murders. It has been revealed that Roh-bin took all the blame upon himself for the murders he and Lee-tang committed together. He even underwent dental surgery to align his teeth similarly to Lee-tang's. So that even after the police launched an investigation, all the evidence would be pointed at him.

The female officer further asks Nan-gam about Lee-tang's involvement in the crimes as the detective was present at the crime scene when both Song-chun and Roh-bin died. She asks him if he was involved in the crime, and the scene changes to leaving Lee-tang out of the investigation due to lack of substantial evidence.

Soon, the scene shifts back to the factory, where Lee-tang asks Nan-gam to shoot him. Luckily, the gun did not work, and the detective leaves the scene, stating that someone else will catch him one day. As Nan-gam leaves the abandoned factory, it burns down in flames, and Lee-tang has to leave Roh-bin's dead body behind as he was unable to subdue the burning flames.

While Nan-gam quits his job as a detective, Lee-tang lives aloof from his family and friends, doing menial jobs abroad, where the police catch him for staying illegally with a fake passport. He is informed that he has no criminal record, and he returns to South Korea wearing shabby clothes.

As Lee-tang returns to South Korea, another crime occurs, hinting at the possibility that he has begun killing the wrong people who are a threat to society, and Nan-gam hears about it at a store.

Will there be a second season for A Killer Paradox?

As the season concluded with an open ending, leaving it for the viewers to decide what will be the next move of Lee-tang as he returns to South Korea, there is scope for the renewal of A Killer Paradox for season 2. However, there has been no official statement released by Netflix yet regarding the renewal.

All eight episodes of A Killer Paradox are now available on Netflix.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE