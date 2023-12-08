Park Bo-young to reportedly star in K-drama adapted from a webtoon by Moving author, Agency responds

Park Bo-young is reportedly appearing in a K-drama helmed by the author of the sci-fi series Moving. On December 8, 10 Asia reported that the Strong Girl Bong-soon star will act in the upcoming drama Shop of the Lamp (literal translation).

As soon as the news swirled around the internet, her agency, BH Entertainment, briefly responded to the reports. According to the agency, the Abyss actress has been offered a role in the drama and is positively reviewing it. The agency said to Xports News:

“Actor Park Bo-young is positively considering her appearance in Shop of the Lamp."

Park Bo-young offered a role in Shop of the Lamp by Moving author Kang Full

The K-drama Shop of the Lamp is reportedly set to release in 8 episodes and is written by popular South Korean webtoon author Kang Full. This horror thriller drama is based on the lives of the living and the dead, who meet in the middle through a mysterious shop that sells lights and lamps.

Author Kang Full has made his universe by creating captivating webtoon series like Apartment, Moving, Bridge, and many more. Inclining in horror, mystery, and action, his unique cinematic world is known as Kang Full Universe among Korean readers.

Garnering much attention from the potential viewers of the show, Park Bo-young is currently reviewing her offer to act in this drama. Moreover, not much detail about her character has been disclosed.

Previously, Hyena actor Joo Ji-hoon was offered the role of the light store owner, according to 10 Asia. Actress Seolhyun, who is a member of the K-pop girl group AOA, and actor Bae Seung-woo also confirmed their appearances in the drama.

It is known that Moving star Kim Hee Won will be directing Shop of the Lamp, which will mark his first-ever attempt at drama direction. Furthermore, Joo Ji-hoon's K-drama comeback has also been garnering attention.

Park Bo-young's K-drama in 2023

The actress led the Netflix drama Daily Dose of Sunshine, starring remarkable actors like Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, and many more. The drama follows the story of a kind-hearted nurse, Jung Da-eun (played by Park Bo-young), who was recently transferred to the psychiatric ward.

Jung Da-eun is a helpful nurse who does everything in her power to make sure the patients under her care are doing well. However, her life turns upside down as an unexpected challenge comes her way.

Apart from Daily Dose of Sunshine, the actress also appeared in the film Concrete Utopia, starring Park Seo-joon, Lee Byung-hun, Park Ji-hu, Kim Sun-young, and more.

The story follows a massive earthquake hitting the planet, leaving only one apartment standing tall in Seoul. Difficulties increase as outsiders try to seek shelter in the apartment.