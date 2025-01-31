8 best couple romances in XO Kitty

XO Kitty, both season one and two, has been able to keep fans enthralled with its heartwarming narrative that envelops coming-of-age aspects with love and self-discovery. In terms of romance, XO Kitty is primarily focused on the resident matchmaker and chaos queen, Kitty Song-Covey, but viewers also get to see a handful of other adorable couples with great chemistry who they can root for.

The characters of XO Kitty are young and still trying to figure out their place in life which is why it is not surprising to see them fall in and out of love as they grow as people. Fans have their own favorites when it comes to XO Kitty couples but it is obvious that some are far more interesting as compared to the rest.

In this list, we look at the best romance pairings from XO Kitty who made the TV show that much more interesting with their relatable relationship dynamics.

Kitty and Dae, Jin and Q and six other couples from XO Kitty who are relatable and realistic

1) Jin and Q

In XO Kitty season two, Q finds a confidant in Jin (Image via Netflix)

Jin and Q's relationship in XO Kitty didn't have the best start but it evolved into a healthy romance based on love and respect. In the beginning, Q had a hard time dealing with Jin because he was constantly picking on him. Even though Jin thought that he was flirting, Q didn't see it in the same way. Once Jin realizes his mistake, he changes his ways and starts behaving more cordially.

What makes their relationship one of the best in XO Kitty is their desire to have open communication. They are willing to share their deepest, darkest secrets with one another which leads to a stronger bond. It is always exciting to be in a relationship where a couple can enjoy the same interests and hobbies, and Jin and Q certainly have that going for them.

Q has always been there for Kitty and fans are more than happy to support a healthy relationship wherein Q feels loved and pampered.

2) Juliana and Yuri

In XO Kitty season two, Juliana and Yuri are reunited but not all is roses and butterflies (Image via Netflix)

Yuri is one of the best characters in XO Kitty. She is fierce and passionate, and is always looking out for Kitty. Yes, she has her flaws but that is what makes her even more endearing. Traces of Juliana and Yuri's relationship can be felt all throughout season one but fans hardly get any scenes of them together. This is mostly because they had to keep their relationship a secret.

This changed in season two when Yuri came clean to her mother and Juliana joined the KISS gang in season two of XO Kitty. Being apart clearly caused misunderstandings between them which is why even when they were together, things weren't exactly smooth sailing.

In terms of a romantic relationship, XO Kitty's Yuri and Juliana aren't perfect but they acknowledge that. What fans can learn from them is the importance of being honest and open in a relationship because knowing what the other person is going through can help build the foundation for a strong relationship.

3) Kitty and Dae

Kitty and Dae prove that first love is always special (Image via Netflix)

In season one of XO Kitty, the beloved protagonist is enthralled about attending KISS because she gets to meet her long-distance boyfriend. However, learning about his fake relationship did put a damper on things. Despite the ups and downs of their relationship, Kitty and Dae had some adorable moments in XO Kitty which showcased that they really did care for one another.

The reason why the audience related to this particular couple is because they represented the butterflies and awkwardness of first romances. Yes, they didn't go about things in the right way but they are young, and who can blame them for being impulsive, after all this is the first time they are navigating the winding lanes of a mature relationship.

Even though their relationship came to an end in the season one finale, they decided to remain friends and fans are certain that they will continue to support each other going forward given their cherished history.

4) Madison and Min-Ho

Min-Ho shocked the entire fandom by confessing to Kitty in season one (Image via Netflix)

Every relationship in XO Kitty isn't serious and fans are okay with that. After all, it is perfectly acceptable for teenagers to have healthy relationships that are fun. Min-Ho has a lot of internal turmoil that he needs to sort out in XO Kitty so it is not surprising that he is not actively looking for "the one".

His relationship with Madison isn't deep and meaningful and it didn't need to be. As a couple, they perfectly represented modern-age couples who want intimacy and romance and yet still maintain their own freedom. The fact that both of them came in with zero expectations meant that they could enjoy each other's company without worrying about where their relationship was heading.

While Madison and Min-Ho from XO Kitty aren't a couple that will inspire love sonnets, their romance is the perfect example of a passing romance that is fun and memorable.

5) Min-Ho and Kitty

Fans are hoping for an epic enemies-to-lovers storyline (Image via Netflix)

Min-Ho and Kitty have had excellent chemistry across both seasons and so, it is not surprising that fans want their relationship to go to the next level. Even though Min-Ho acts like he couldn't care less about the spirited Kitty, he has gone out of his way, more than once, to help her.

Fans were hoping to see them become more than friends in season one of XO Kitty, but that dream started to fade as the show moved closer to the finale. However, Min-Ho surprised everyone by confessing to Kitty on the plane. When she is back at KISS for season two, things are admittedly awkward between the two but fans can't help but feel that there is something there.

Out of all the match-ups on XO Kitty, Min-Ho and Kitty have the best conversations that make fans laugh out loud. Although their relationship did evolve in season two, there wasn't a definite conclusion and so, fans will have to wait for season three to see if they finally take the plunge.

6) Praveena and Juliana

This is the new match-up that fans will be looking forward to next season (Image via Netflix)

Praveena is one of the new characters introduced in XO Kitty season two. At first, it looked like she could be a good fit to become Kitty's new romantic interest. Her likable personality helped her strike up a connection with Kitty on their first meeting itself. But since Kitty was struggling with her feelings for Yuri, she wasn't able to really explore a romance with Praveena.

After a while, it became clear that Praveena and Juliana were getting closer as the story progressed. Although they didn't have many scenes together, there were hints that Juliana found her interesting and fun. After all the Juliana and Yuri drama, it was definitely endearing to see Juliana come out of her shell and explore other options.

While Yuri still wants to get back together with Juliana, fans aren't exactly opposed to seeing where this new love connection goes.

7) Q and Florian

Q's relationships in XO Kitty have always been very stable (Image via Netflix)

A lot of the relationships in XO Kitty come with bucketloads of drama but it doesn't always have to be that way as proved by Q and Florian. Thanks to Kitty's matchmaking skills, Q was finally able to get together with his crush, Florian, in season one. Unlike the rest of the gang, they had a stress-free relationship.

They weren't open about everything but they tried their best to be there for each other and support one another through the rough patches. Fans thought that the endearing couple would go all the way to the end but when Florian reveals that he had been cheating on tests to stay at KISS, Q is unable to let it slide.

Florian believed that he didn't harm anyone with his actions but Q knew that it did have an impact on Dae's scholarship. While it was heartbreaking to see Q come to terms with the implications of Florian's actions, it was only natural for them to part ways since they have very different opinions about what's right and wrong.

8) Yuri and Kitty

Season two of XO Kitty witnessed a lot of Yuri and Kitty drama (Image via Netflix)

Ever since season one, Yuri and Kitty have had a complicated relationship. They started out as enemies but they soon started to bond. As friends, they are always there for each other but when it moves into intimate territory, it leads to anxiety and confusion. While their kiss opened up new avenues of self-discovery for Kitty, it turned into a troublesome topic for Yuri who was worried about hurting Juliana.

In season two, Yuri is the one who helps Kitty come back to KISS. Even though she tries to ignore the attraction she feels for Kitty, there are signs which cause more confusion for Kitty and distress for Juliana.

Kitty and Yuri have sizzling chemistry but they are still not in the right frame of mind to figure out whether what they have is true love. Their relationship has a lot of angst and drama, but there are also all these charming moments that make the audience want to root for them. Only time will tell if Yuri and Kitty are meant to be together.

Fans of XO Kitty will agree that these endearing romances added to the excitement of the show by bringing in much-needed charm and drama.

