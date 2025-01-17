Netflix yet to greenlight XO, Kitty season 3 despite the show’s popularity

Netflix has not yet confirmed XO, Kitty season 3, leaving fans eager for updates. The second season, which premiered on January 16, 2025, ended with unresolved plotlines, sparking speculation about Kitty Song Covey’s future at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).

Despite a loyal audience and a growing storyline, Netflix has released no official news about the show’s continuation. The second season, directed by Jennifer Arnold, consisted of 8 episodes.

The cast featured Anna Cathcart in the role of Kitty Song Covey, joined by Choi Min-young, Anthony Keyvan, and Gia Kim, all returning to their parts. It concluded with several unresolved narratives, raising inquiries about whether audiences will see a continuation of Kitty’s experiences at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).

A history of quick renewals for XO, Kitty season 3

Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) in her signature plaid, in XO, Kitty ( via Netflix Tudum)

The premier of XO, Kitty's first season took place on May 18, 2023. On June 14, 2023, Netflix revealed that a second season has been renewed. This rapid renewal schedule has established a standard, rendering the lack of news for season three significant.

Netflix's renewal choices generally depend on a mix of viewership data, audience involvement, and production factors, yet the platform has not disclosed the show's status. Fans are speculating whether XO, Kitty season 3 will adhere to the same trend as the first season or experience postponements in its comeback.

When could XO, Kitty season 3 come out?

Yuri, Juliana, and Kitty spending time together ( via Netflix Tudum)

Predicting the release date for XO, Kitty season 3 is challenging. The second season's renewal was postponed due to the Hollywood strikes in 2023, which stopped writers from beginning work on the new season until the WGA strike concluded in September of that year.

Filming for the second season occurred from April to June 2024, with the season debuting in early 2025. If a comparable schedule is adhered to, XO, Kitty season 3 might possibly be released by the end of 2026, contingent on when production starts.

Who in the XO, Kitty cast will return for season 3?

The XO, Kitty cast in a cheerful moment at school dance (via Netflix/Tudum)

If KISS opens its doors for another school year, many cast members from the first two seasons are expected to return. This includes Anna Cathcart as Kitty, Min Yeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, and Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee.

Season two newcomers, such as Sasha Bhasin as Praveena and Joshua Lee as Jin, may also reprise their roles if the series continues. Additionally, Kitty’s cousin, played by Ji-young Yoo, who was introduced in season two and played a pivotal role in connecting her to her late mother’s history, could return to further explore their shared family dynamics.

Everything we know about XO, Kitty season 2

Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) share a heartfelt conversation amidst the cherry blossoms ( via Netflix Tudum)

Season two expanded the storyline of XO, Kitty with new and returning characters, as well as special appearances that enriched the plot. Anna Cathcart reprised her role as Kitty Song Covey, joined by returning cast members Choi Min-young as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, and Anthony Keyvan as Q.

New additions such as Sasha Bhasin as Praveena and Joshua Lee as Jin brought fresh dynamics to the story. The season featured notable cameos, including Noah Centineo portraying Peter Kavinsky and Janel Parrish as Margot Song Covey, which thrilled devoted fans of the To All the Boys series.

The storyline explored Kitty's connections more thoroughly, her efforts to manage academic duties alongside personal obstacles, and her continuous path of self-exploration. A highlight was the discovery of her mother’s past through old letters and the introduction of Simon, a cousin Kitty’s mother had worked with to reconnect estranged family members. Simon’s story uncovered a long-kept family secret and shed light on the complex dynamics of Kitty’s heritage.

The second season ended with unresolved questions about Kitty’s romantic relationships, her friendships, and her family. One notable thread was the slow-burn tension between Kitty and Min Ho, which left fans eagerly awaiting further developments.

Additionally, Yuri faced new challenges, including financial troubles and the revelation of her family’s legal issues. These elements create ample potential for further exploration in XO, Kitty season 3, should it be greenlit by Netflix.

Until Netflix makes an official statement, viewers can revisit the first two seasons, enjoy the character-driven narratives, or follow the latest developments about XO, Kitty and its future.

