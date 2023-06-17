XO Kitty season 2: Everything we know so far

The charming and heartwarming spin-off series, XO Kitty, has stolen hearts with its first season. Following the adventures of Kitty Covey, the younger sister of Lara Jean from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, the show takes fans on a journey through love and self-discovery in Seoul, South Korea. With the announcement of season 2, fans are eagerly awaiting more delightful moments.

Jenny Han is the original author of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before books, on which XO, Kitty is based. She is also the creator, showrunner, and writer of the series. Siobhan Vivian wrote the pilot episode, and Kim Jin-young directed the remaining episodes.

Renewal and expected release date of XO Kitty season 2

Exciting news arrived on June 14, 2023, when Netflix officially renewed XO Kitty for a second season, just four weeks after the premiere of season 1. While an exact release date has not been announced, Netflix Life has reported that fans can expect season 2 to premiere sometime in 2024.

Fans now anticipate the continuation of Kitty's journey in Seoul. Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty Covey expressed her excitement for the second season via social media as she said:

"I am so freaking out right now! I can't believe XO, Kitty is coming back for a second season. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show. I can't wait to bring you more Kitty adventures."

Plot and characters

Season 1 of XO Kitty introduced fans to Kitty Covey, played by the talented Anna Cathcart, as she embarked on a quest for love in Seoul. Season 2 will likely pick up where the first season ended, exploring Kitty's experiences at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) and her growing friendships and relationships.

Fans can anticipate more heartwarming moments, humor, and cultural representation as Kitty navigates the complexities of young love. Returning cast members include Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Minho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Yunjin Kim as Principal Lim/Jina, and Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee.

Their performances in season 1 charmed audiences, and fans eagerly anticipate their return to season 2.

Critical and commercial success

XO Kitty season 1 received acclaim from critics and also became a commercial success, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide. Within its first week, it accumulated an impressive 72.1 million hours of viewing and reached the Top 10 list in 90 countries.

This success demonstrates the show's ability to resonate with a global audience and establishes XO Kitty as a beloved addition to the To All the Boys universe.

As the anticipation for XO Kitty season 2 builds, fans of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise and romantic comedy enthusiasts have much to look forward to. With its endearing characters, engaging plot, and positive reception, the series is set to continue capturing hearts and delivering more heartfelt moments in its second season.

XO Kitty season 2 promises to be a delightful continuation of the series, filled with love, laughter, and the exploration of personal growth. Fans now await an official announcement about the season 2 release date.

Poll : 0 votes