Towards Zero: Everything to know about the Agatha Christie novel adapted series on BBC iPlayer

Towards Zero is an upcoming BBC One television series directed by Sam Yates. Based on Agatha Christie's 1944 novel of the same name, it has been adapted for the screen by Rachel Bennette. The series is executive produced by Bennette, James Prichard, Damien Timmer, Sheena Bucktowonsing, Reemah Sakaan, Stephen Nye, and Robert Schildhouse.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay, tensions are running high. Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder."

It continues:

"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death? An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero."

How and when to watch Towards Zero?

An image of Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ella Lily Hyland from Towards Zero (Image via Instagram/@elilyhyland)

The official 30-second trailer for Towards Zero was released on February 19, 2025.

The series consists of three episodes, all dropping on BBC iPlayer at 6 am GMT on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The first episode will also premiere on BBC One that same day at 9 pm GMT, with the remaining two episodes airing weekly.

On October 1, 2024, BBC released the first-look images of the main characters from Towards Zero. At the time, Rachel Bennette, the show's writer, described the characters as the "most complex" among Agatha Christie's novels.

"These are among the richest and most complex of Christie's characters, and I was captivated from the first by the charisma, in particular, of her female characters. It has been thrilling to bring them all to life in this disturbing tale of truth and lies, love and hate, a story which unfolds amidst the dark, cinematic glamour of the 1930s, yet feels startlingly of our time."

Plot summary

Set in England in 1936, Towards Zero follows famous tennis star Neville Strange (Oliver Jackson Cohen) and his high-society family. He decides to spend the summer with his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) and current wife Kay (Mimi Keene), much to her displeasure. They stay at his aunt, Lady Tressilian's (Anjelica Huston) coastal estate located in the secluded Gull’s Point.

However, their vacation takes a turn for the worse when Lady Tressilian and her family friend and solicitor, Mr. Treves, are murdered in cold blood. Superintendent Battle and his nephew, Inspector Leach (Matthew Rhys), lead the investigation into the double murder. He initially considers Neville and Audrey as suspects since they both stand to inherit Lady Tressilian's luxurious estate.

With the help of Angus MacWhirter, Leach and Battle get to the truth, which proves to be more complicated than they had initially perceived.

Cast and characters

A still of Mimi Keene as Kay Elliott from Towards Zero (Image via Instagram/@elilyhyland)

The show's cast list is given below:

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Neville Strange

Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach

Ella Lily Hyland as Audrey Strange

Ravi Multani as the evening guest

Michael Culkin as Judge

Samuel W Hodgson as the Policeman

Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian

Mimi Keene as Kay Elliott

Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde

Clarke Peters as Mr. Treves

Anjana Vasan as Mary Aldin

Adam Hugill

Jack Staddon

Khalil Ben Gharbia

Jackie Clune

Grace Doherty

