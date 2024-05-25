BBC's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder new teaser reveals confirmed release date

A new teaser for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was released on May 25, 2024, and it confirmed the release date of the much-awaited title. The BBC show will air on BBC Three on July 1, 2024, and it will star Emma Myers as the main character, Pip Fitz-Amobi. The actor is known for playing Enid Sinclair in Wednesday and fans are excited to see what Myers will bring to the table in the six-part series.

The series follows 17-year-old Pip as she looks into a five-year-old murder in her small town. The show is produced by Moonage Pictures in collaboration with ZDFneo and Netflix.

What is the confirmed release date for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder?

The recently released teaser for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder confirmed that the show will premiere on BBC Three on July 1, 2024. It saw the lead character showcase her determination to solve a mysterious case as she faced several obstacles.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is based on Holly Jackson’s mystery crime debut novel, which became a New York Times bestseller and received numerous accolades over the years. It is part of of series of three novels.

Following its initial run in the UK and Ireland, the series will be available on Netflix for viewers in the United States later in the year, as per Tudum.

What is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder about?

The story revolves around a smart young woman named Pip Fitz-Amobi, who resides in Little Kilton, Buckinghamshire.

The events in the title take place five years after Andie Bell, a high school senior, is presumed to have been murdered by Sal Singh, her boyfriend, who later seemingly took his life. This is what the people in the small town, as well as the police, believed. However, Pip opts to revisit this murder-suicide case as part of a school project and does not accept the official version of events.

She and Ravi Singh, Sal's brother, dig deeper into their hometown to uncover the truth and Pip realizes the gravity of the situation as her investigation puts her and her loved ones in danger.

This series is a thrilling rollercoaster filled with unexpected twists that keep the audience at the edge of their seats. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Pip Fitz-Amobi, a brilliant woman, is unsure whether schoolgirl Andie Bell was killed by her lover Sal Singh five years ago. How far will they go to protect Pip from learning the truth if Sal Singh turns out not to be the murderer?"

List of cast members in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

This show features Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi, the lead character who is determined to get to the bottom of the five-year-old case. Zain Iqbal, who plays Ravi Singh, Sal’s younger brother, partners with her in their quest for the truth.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder also stars India Lillie Davies as Andie Bell and Rahul Pattni as Sal Singh. Asha Banks acts as Pip’s best friend Cara Ward while Yali Topol Margalith plays Lauren Gibson. Jude Morgan-Collie also acts in the show as Connor Reynolds, while Jessica Webber brings Nat Da Silva to life. Carla Woodcock portrays Becca Bell in the series, which also stars Henry Ashton as Max Hastings.

Rounding off the cast is Mathew Baynton, who plays Pip’s teacher Elliot Ward, and Anna Maxwell Martin and Gary Beadle, who portray Pip's mum Leanne, and dad Victor Amobi, respectively.

As A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is set to premiere on July 1, 2024, fans are eager to witness this gripping story being brought to life on screen.