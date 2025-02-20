The Studio: All about Apple TV's comedy series starring Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, and more

The Studio, a brand new comedy series with Seth Rogen in the lead, is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Rogen created the show along with Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Evan Goldberg, and Frida Perez. It is produced by Lionsgate Television under the Point Grey Pictures banner.

Comprising 10 episodes, the show will follow Matt Remick (played by Rogen) who has recently been appointed the head of a major studio. How Remick and his team of executives face internal and external challenges in their steadfast pursuit of making good films makes up the series.

The cast joining Rogen includes Catherine O’Hara, and Ike Barinholtz, among others. The premise also allows a host of famous faces to drop in for cameos.

The teaser trailer of the series which was released on November 19, 2024, revealed appearances from the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Martin Scorsese, Zach Efron, Charlize Theron, Anthony Mackie, and Ron Howard.

How to watch The Studio season 1

The first two episodes of The Studio will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday through May 21. Viewers can stream the show on the platform for a subscription fee of $9.99 per month, or avail of the annual package for $99.

New subscribers have the benefit of starting with a seven-day free trial. The platform is supported on all Apple screens such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, and Mac. it is also available on popular smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com.

Exploring the cast of The Studio

Seth Rogen leads the cast as newly appointed studio head Matt Remick in his second collaboration with Apple TV+. The comedy veteran has been part of many classics in the genre, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Superbad, This Is the End, and Neighbors, among others.

Rogen will be supported through the episodes by the star supporting cast including Catherine O’Hara from the Home Alone franchise and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ike Barinholtz from The Afterparty, Chase Sui Wonders from Bodies Bodies Bodies, Keyla Monterroso Mejia from Abbott Elementary, and Dewayne Perkins from The Upshaws, among others.

Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston guest stars in the series, which also features cameos from Martin Scorsese, Zac Efron, Charlize Theron, and Anthony Mackie. According to Variety, more celebrities are expected to be seen as the episodes are released.

What is the plot of The Studio on Apple TV+?

The Studio is a satire on the approach to filmmaking in contemporary Hollywood. As per the official synopsis, Matt Remick is the new head of Continental Studios, an organization plagued with executives fighting among themselves as they take on eccentric artists and powerful corporate bosses to fulfill their objective of making great films. It adds:

“With their power suits masking their neverending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.”

