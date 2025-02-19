Dr. Tim Davis on the mathematics behind Prime Target on Apple TV+ (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ has gone all the way to ascertain that their brand new conspiracy thriller Prime Target ticked all the boxes. Not only did they hire a great cast of characters, including David Morrissey, Quintessa Swindell, and Leo Woodall— to ensure that the mathematics on the show was true to form— they brought Dr. Tim Davis on board.

Ad

Dr. Davis is a lecturer at the Northeastern University in London, and he worked closely with the actors on set, as their math consultant. His advice and insights helped bring a new dimension to the Apple TV+ original, making Prime Target a show like none other on television.

Sportskeeda chatted with Dr. Davis about a variety of subjects, including his involvement in Prime Target on Apple TV+. He was as gracious and amicable as can be!

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Dr. Davis had a unique role in the Apple TV+ show

David Morrissey, who famously played The Governor in The Walking Dead, has a limited role in Prime Target. Dr. Davis spoke about working with him through the duration:

"Yeah, it was really an interesting experience cuz although he’s not in it for very long, he still has a little bit of maths to do."

Ad

The official math consultant of the show expounded on his role, and how he worked closely with the actors to ensure a degree of authenticity.

"He also wanted to understand why it is dangerous and that sort of thing. So yeah, it was really an interesting experience working with him and all the other actors really. Because all of them wanted to understand at least the general concepts. They weren’t going to understand the specific details of all the maths," he said.

Ad

Ad

Prime Target deals with the study of sequences in prime numbers, and how in doing so, math savant Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall) makes himself the prime target of certain parties.

"But they really wanted to understand the big picture which I thought was really important for them. So, they could understand what bits were dangerous and where," Davis continued.

While the show is entirely fictional, working on the show had a rather unique effect on Dr. Davis. He began looking over his shoulder while reading the script for the Apple TV+ thriller, wondering whether he too was in danger:

Ad

"It’s so funny. I was reading the scripts and the first time…I’d be reading them in a room and I’d then have to look up at the fire alarms thinking heck, I hope I’m not being followed. I hope this isn’t real world at some stage," he shared.

Ad

Ad

Thankfully, Brooks finds assistance in Taylah Sanders, played by Quintessa Swindell, who is similarly in the crosshairs of certain parties. Davis said that were he to fall into such a predicament, he would want a Taylah Sanders of his own.

"So, I don’t know. I hope I’d have someone like Tayla helping me out. I think that would be required. I’m a bit like Edward from that point of view. I’m not the most practical of people (laughs)," Davis stated.

Ad

A new episode of Prime Target will air every Wednesday on Apple TV+. How will the story conclude? Stay tuned to find out!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback